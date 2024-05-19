Certain Restricted Stock Units of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024.
May 18, 2024
Certain Restricted Stock Units of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These Restricted Stock Units will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 19-MAR-2024 to 19-MAY-2024.
Details:
The executive officers and directors have agreed not to sell or transfer any common stock or securities convertible into, exchangeable for, exercisable for, or repayable with common stock, for 60 days after the date of this prospectus without first obtaining the written consent of the representatives.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is dedicated to bringing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) product platform combines multiplexed-engineering of human iPSCs with single-cell selection to create clonal master iPSC lines. The Companyâs platform is designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with the manufacture of cell therapies using patient- or donor-sourced cells. Utilizing its proprietary iPSC product platform, it is advancing off-the-shelf, multiplexed-engineered natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function. Its pipeline of iPSC-derived, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK cell and T-cell product candidates include FT819, FT522, FT576, FT825, FT819, FT522, and others.