    FATE   US31189P1021

FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FATE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
28.63 USD   -1.62%
Fate Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Plavsic Mark
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
FATE THERAPEUTICS INC [FATE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Technical Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 12278 SCRIPPS SUMMIT DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN DIEGO CA 92131
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Plavsic Mark
C/O FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
12278 SCRIPPS SUMMIT DRIVE
SAN DIEGO, CA92131

Chief Technical Officer
Signatures
/s/ Cindy Tahl, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Required number of shares sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of 9,500 shares of Common Stock underlying restricted stock units granted to the Reporting Person on June 14, 2021. This sale was made pursuant to an irrevocable election by the Reporting Person to satisfy tax withholding obligations through a "sell to cover" transaction and does not represent a discretionary trade by the Reporting Person.
(2) Represents the weighted average sale price of the shares sold from $24.34 to $24.82 per share. The Reporting Person will provide, upon request by the Commission staff, the Issuer or a security holder of he Issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnote 2.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Fate Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -322 M - -
Net cash 2022 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 812 M 2 812 M -
EV / Sales 2022 43,1x
EV / Sales 2023 38,9x
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 29,10 $
Average target price 81,50 $
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Wolchko President CEO, CFO & Director
Edward J. Dulac Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
William H. Rastetter Chairman
Wen Bo Wang Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Bahram Valamehr Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-50.26%2 812
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.14%78 194
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.59%73 908
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.54%64 277
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.67%49 127
BIONTECH SE-37.54%39 133