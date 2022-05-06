Log in
    FATE   US31189P1021

FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FATE)
  Report
05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
24.16 USD   -11.14%
04:02pFate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May Investor Conferences
GL
04:01pFate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May Investor Conferences
AQ
05/05Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Fate Therapeutics to $42 From $77, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

05/06/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM ET in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference available on demand on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM ET

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
christina@sternir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -312 M - -
Net cash 2022 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 626 M 2 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 35,2x
EV / Sales 2023 39,5x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Wolchko President CEO, CFO & Director
Edward J. Dulac Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
William H. Rastetter Chairman
Wen Bo Wang Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Bahram Valamehr Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-53.53%2 626
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.51%76 952
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.24%68 890
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.30%67 812
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.39%42 797
BIONTECH SE-44.95%34 419