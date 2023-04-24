Advanced search
Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/24/2023 | 08:01am EDT
SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET to report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

In order to participate in the conference call, please register using the conference link here. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s effector cell pipeline includes multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, such as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-associated antigens and are intended to deliver multiple mechanisms of therapeutic importance to patients including in combination with well-established cancer therapies. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Matthew Guido
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
matthew.guido@sternir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -219 M - -
Net cash 2023 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 611 M 611 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,43x
EV / Sales 2024 25,0x
Nbr of Employees 551
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 6,22 $
Average target price 8,32 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Wolchko President CEO, CFO & Director
Edward J. Dulac Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
William H. Rastetter Chairman
Wen Bo Wang Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Bahram Valamehr Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-38.35%611
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.98%85 766
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED14.65%85 285
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-5.67%32 470
BIONTECH SE-21.26%28 505
BEIGENE, LTD.17.51%26 999
