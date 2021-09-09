Fatfish : FFG's Insurtech Fatberry Adds Senior Executives To Help Drive Growth

Fatfish Group Limited

9 September 2021

Media Release

FFG's Insurtech Fatberry Adds Senior Executives

To Help Drive Growth

Fatfish Group Ltd ("FFG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on its Insurtech investee company Fatberry Sdn Bhd ("Fatberry").

Reference is made to FFG's announcement dated 17 June 2021 in which it was announced that Fatberry had recorded record-high monthly sales for the month of May 2021 with A$408,792 of gross insurance premium sales.

FFG is pleased to announce that Fatberry has continued to experience strong growth and has recently added two senior executives to its management team to bolster this process.

Ms. Zoee Kong, Head of Partnership, and Mr. Rev Ong, Head of Traction, have recently joined the growing Fatberry management team.

Prior to joining Fatberry, Ms. Zoee Kong held senior executive positions at various international businesses and notably at global leading insurer AXA, where she was the Regional Head of Telecommunication Partnerships, APAC, and Head of Mobility and Lifestyle Partnerships for Singapore and Malaysia.

Mr. Rev Ong had previously held positions as Team Lead in various engineering and tech startups, including OYO, one Asia's fastest growing tech firms.

Mr. John Tan, the CEO of Fatberry, commented: "Our business is growing very rapidly, and we are expanding the talent pool to bring the company to its next growth phase, focusing on bringing the best products and user experience to our customers. We are glad to be adding talented executives like Zoee and Rev to help drive our growth."

