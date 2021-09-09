Log in
Fatfish : FFG's Insurtech Fatberry Adds Senior Executives To Help Drive Growth

09/09/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Fatfish Group Limited

(ACN 004 080 460)

Level 4, 91 William Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Australia

www.fatfish.co

9 September 2021

Media Release

FFG's Insurtech Fatberry Adds Senior Executives

To Help Drive Growth

Fatfish Group Ltd ("FFG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on its Insurtech investee company Fatberry Sdn Bhd ("Fatberry").

Reference is made to FFG's announcement dated 17 June 2021 in which it was announced that Fatberry had recorded record-high monthly sales for the month of May 2021 with A$408,792 of gross insurance premium sales.

FFG is pleased to announce that Fatberry has continued to experience strong growth and has recently added two senior executives to its management team to bolster this process.

Ms. Zoee Kong, Head of Partnership, and Mr. Rev Ong, Head of Traction, have recently joined the growing Fatberry management team.

Prior to joining Fatberry, Ms. Zoee Kong held senior executive positions at various international businesses and notably at global leading insurer AXA, where she was the Regional Head of Telecommunication Partnerships, APAC, and Head of Mobility and Lifestyle Partnerships for Singapore and Malaysia.

Mr. Rev Ong had previously held positions as Team Lead in various engineering and tech startups, including OYO, one Asia's fastest growing tech firms.

Mr. John Tan, the CEO of Fatberry, commented: "Our business is growing very rapidly, and we are expanding the talent pool to bring the company to its next growth phase, focusing on bringing the best products and user experience to our customers. We are glad to be adding talented executives like Zoee and Rev to help drive our growth."

- End -

Fatfish Group Limited

(ACN 004 080 460)

Level 4, 91 William Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Australia

www.fatfish.co

About Fatfish Group Limited

Fatfish Group Limited (ASX: FFG) is a publicly traded tech venture firm with business interest in the Southeast Asia and Nordic European region. FFG focuses on emerging global technology trends, specifically FFG has been building tech ventures across various sectors of video-games, esports, fintech and consumer internet technologies.

FFG owns a majority stake in publicly-traded Abelco Investment Group AB (NGM:ABIG), which is traded on the Swedish exchange, Nordic Growth Market.

FFG and Abelco operate from innovation hubs located in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Stockholm.

For more details, please contact:

ir@fatfish.coor visit www.fatfish.co

Disclaimer

Fatfish Internet Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 04:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
