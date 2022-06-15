Log in
    FFG   AU000000FFG8

FATFISH GROUP LIMITED

(FFG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:41 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.0210 AUD   +5.00%
12:03aFATFISH : Notification of Buy-back (FFG)
PU
06/14FATFISH : Update - Notification of buy-back - FFG
PU
04/29FATFISH : Notification of Buy-back (FFG)
PU
Fatfish : Notification of Buy-back (FFG)

06/15/2022 | 12:03am EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

FATFISH GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

15/6/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

FFG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

1,830,000

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

1,500,000

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

FATFISH GROUP LIMITED

For personal use only

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

88004080460

1.3

ASX issuer code

FFG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

23/3/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

5/5/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

15/6/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

FFG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

1,036,129,877

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

92,000,000

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Evolution Capital Pty Ltd

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

For

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

4/4/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

personalFor

3/4/2023

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Shareholder approval is not required. Proposed buy back is within the limits permitted by section 257B of the Corporations

Act, which permits the Company to buy back up to 10% of their issued capital on issue within the last 12 months without

shareholder approval.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

