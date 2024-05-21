Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
The information set forth in the Introduction and under Item 2.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kis incorporated herein by reference in this Item 1.02.
Termination of Company ESPP. On the Closing Date, the Company ESPP was terminated prior to the Company Merger Effective Time, with accumulated participant contributions returned to the participants without interest.
