Fathom Digital Manufacturing to Hold First Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Monday, May 16, 2022

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced that it plans to issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022 before the open of market trading. Fathom will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-844-200-6205 (US) or +1-929-526-1599 (international) and use the access code: 723631. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the investor relations section of Fathom’s website at https://investors.fathommfg.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 30, 2022 by dialing +1-866-813-9403 (US) or +1-226-828-7578 (international) and entering the access code: 819382. The event will also be archived on Fathom’s website.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of some of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across 12 facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding & tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering. With more than 35 years of industry experience, Fathom is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom's certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171. To learn more, visit https://fathommfg.com/.

