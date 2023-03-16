Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FATH   US31189Y1038

FATHOM DIGITAL MANUFACTURING CORPORATION

(FATH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-03-13
0.7740 USD   -1.16%
09:03aFathom Digital Manufacturing To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Conference Call On Friday, March 31, 2023 At 8 : 30 am ET
BU
03/03North American Morning Briefing: More Fed -3-
DJ
02/24FATHOM DIGITAL MANUFACTURING CORP Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Fathom Digital Manufacturing to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:30 am ET

03/16/2023 | 09:03am EDT
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced that it plans to issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Friday, March 31, 2023 before the open of market trading. Fathom will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-844-200-6205 (US) or +1-929-526-1599 (international) and use the access code: 105276. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the investor relations section of Fathom’s website at https://investors.fathommfg.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through April 7, 2023 by dialing +1-866-813-9403 (US) or +1-226-828-7578 (international) and entering the access code: 997940. The event will also be archived on Fathom’s website.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of some of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 quick turn manufacturing processes combined with an extensive national footprint, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, sheet metal fabrication, design and engineering, and more. Fathom has more than 35 years of industry experience and is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, IOT sectors, and others. Fathom's certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171. To learn more, visit https://fathommfg.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 M - -
Net income 2022 -807 M - -
Net Debt 2022 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45,3 M 45,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 706
Free-Float 43,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ryan Martin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark T. Frost Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tzau-Jin Chung Chairman
George Kleinhans Vice President-Operations
Carey Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATHOM DIGITAL MANUFACTURING CORPORATION-41.36%45
ATLAS COPCO AB-2.91%52 822
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.75%40 217
FANUC CORPORATION17.27%33 455
SANDVIK AB5.65%23 471
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.20%22 739