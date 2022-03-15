Log in
    FTHM   US31189V1098

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

(FTHM)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/15 12:24:25 pm
10.63 USD   +0.43%
12:02pFATHOM : From New Agent to Leading a Team of 40+ Agents in 4 Years
10:22aFATHOM : 3 Critical Digital Marketing Updates
03/14Fathom Approves $10 Million Share Buyback Plan
Fathom : From New Agent to Leading a Team of 40+ Agents in 4 Years

03/15/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
In this episode Brittany shares how she built her business using social media, leveraged her niche and attracted agents from across the country to start a team. You'll hear her three topics to post about on social media, how she overcame her own personal struggles and her approach to building culture as a leader. Go to our Facebook page on Thursday, March 24th at 10:00 AM PT/Noon CT/1:00 PM ET for our LIVE show.

Disclaimer

Fathom Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Joshua Harley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Fregenal Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Scott Loftin Chief Technology Officer
Samantha Giuggio District Director-RDU
Christopher Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.-48.29%180
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.45%28 446
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-27.66%11 488
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-17.12%11 136
KE HOLDINGS INC.-55.27%10 774
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-30.84%5 954