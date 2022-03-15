Fathom : From New Agent to Leading a Team of 40+ Agents in 4 Years

In this episode Brittany shares how she built her business using social media, leveraged her niche and attracted agents from across the country to start a team. You'll hear her three topics to post about on social media, how she overcame her own personal struggles and her approach to building culture as a leader. Go to our Facebook page on Thursday, March 24th at 10:00 AM PT/Noon CT/1:00 PM ET for our LIVE show.
