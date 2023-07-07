This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Fathom Holdings Inc. based on management's current expectations, which are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including uncertainty as to our future revenue and profitability, management of growth, interest rates, the real estate market, our ability to raise additional equity and debt financing on favorable terms, competition, general economic uncertainties such as those caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. We are providing this information as of the date of this presentation and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation contains certain supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Who is Fathom?
Fathom Holdings is a fast-growing residential real estate brokerage that offers real estate agents the opportunity to keep more of their hard-earned commission dollars through a differentiated commission model. Our unique, low-cost, and disruptive model has allowed Fathom to attract high quality agents and enjoy agent retention rates approximately twice the national average.
In addition, our wholly owned mortgage, title, and insurance businesses allow Fathom to generate significantly more revenue and profit per transaction. Further, Fathom licenses its technology platform to other agents and brokerages through a subscription offering, further increasing long-term revenue potential.
•Top 10 U.S. residential real estate brokerage
•High-growth virtual cloud-based brokerage
•Flat fee commission model vs large % split
•Low agent turnover supports the value of our proposition
•In-house technology platform with SaaS offering
•Significant upside potential on mortgage, title, and insurance
•Disruptive model could benefit from a weak real estate market
•Strong culture through Servant Leadership and core values
National, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging proprietary cloud-based software
Disruptive Model
• Industry-best commission model
• In-house technology platform creating a
barrier to entry
• Highly scalable and asset-light for faster
path to profitability
• Upside on mortgage, title, and insurance
• 10th largest brokerage in the U.S.
• All the tech, training, and support of our
peers, minus the high fees
• Realty business was adjusted EBITDA
profitable past 7 quarters
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a cloud-based, technology-driven real estate brokerage company. The Company operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. Through its Real Estate Brokerage segment, the Company provides real estate brokerage services. Through its Mortgage segment, the Company provides residential loan origination and underwriting services. Through its Technology segment, the Company provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and data mining for third-party customers and develops its intelliAgent platform for use by the Company's real estate agents. It integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents through its cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. The Company operates in approximately 37 states, including the District of Columbia.