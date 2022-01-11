Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fathom Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTHM   US31189V1098

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

(FTHM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/10 04:00:00 pm
18.86 USD   +4.66%
08:08aFATHOM : Listed Among Top Tech Stocks for 2022
PU
01/06FATHOM : Six Tips for Texting to Clients
PU
01/05FATHOM : Realty Extends Dallas/Fort Worth Leadership
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fathom : Listed Among Top Tech Stocks for 2022

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fathom Holdings is named as a top technology stock for 2022 by Roth Capital Partners. Analyst Darren Aftahias believes that Fathom is set up for long-term growth with solid fundamentals. In addition, Roth looks favorably on the Company's expansion strategy into mortgage, title and insurance.

"While the housing backdrop remains favorable, Fathom likely benefits from expanding its tech offering, which along with attracting more agents could evolve into a more SaaS-style revenue line through licensing of its various local services and its Fathom Academy," Aftahi added. "We note other brokerages offer these types of broker education services, and some generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue per year, on a recurring basis."

Read the full report HERE

Disclaimer

Fathom Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 13:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
08:08aFATHOM : Listed Among Top Tech Stocks for 2022
PU
01/06FATHOM : Six Tips for Texting to Clients
PU
01/05FATHOM : Realty Extends Dallas/Fort Worth Leadership
PU
01/04FATHOM : Preparing to Sell a House with Pets
PU
2021FATHOM : 10 Tips for Writing a Better Email
PU
2021FATHOM : Mentors, Brandy & Deana Predict the Best Agents of 2022
PU
2021Roth Capital Adjusts Fathom Holdings' Price Target to $40 from $66.50, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
2021FATHOM : 7 Ways to Build Your Brand as a Real Estate Agent
PU
2021Fathom Digital Manufacturing Completes Business Combination With Altimar Acquisition Co..
MT
2021FATHOM : Mind Your Manners When Posting on Social Media
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 318 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float -
Chart FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fathom Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,86 $
Average target price 40,50 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua Harley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Fregenal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Loftin Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Bennett Independent Director
Jeffrey H. Coats Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.-7.82%305
CBRE GROUP, INC.-4.71%33 913
KE HOLDINGS INC.3.73%25 295
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-11.28%14 320
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.10%12 763
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-12.08%7 574