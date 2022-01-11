Fathom : Listed Among Top Tech Stocks for 2022

Fathom Holdings is named as a top technology stock for 2022 by Roth Capital Partners. Analyst Darren Aftahias believes that Fathom is set up for long-term growth with solid fundamentals. In addition, Roth looks favorably on the Company's expansion strategy into mortgage, title and insurance.

"While the housing backdrop remains favorable, Fathom likely benefits from expanding its tech offering, which along with attracting more agents could evolve into a more SaaS-style revenue line through licensing of its various local services and its Fathom Academy," Aftahi added. "We note other brokerages offer these types of broker education services, and some generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue per year, on a recurring basis."

Read the full report HERE