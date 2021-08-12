Fathom : Mortgage Matters

Our Guest: Sean Varin
Sean Varin, CEO, and President of Encompass Lending Group, will be with us on Wednesday, August 18th at 2:30 PM EST for another episode of Fathom Live. Don't miss all of Sean's insights into the current mortgage market and how best to serve your client's home financing needs.
Wednesday, August 18 @ 1:30 Central Time.
Show Transcript:
