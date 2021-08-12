Log in
    FTHM   US31189V1098

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

(FTHM)
08/12 03:41:26 pm
33.685 USD   +15.32%
03:12pFATHOM : Mortgage Matters
PU
10:42aFATHOM : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Report
PU
10:01aFATHOM : Roth Capital Adjusts Price Target on Fathom Holdings to $66.50 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Fathom : Mortgage Matters

08/12/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Our Guest: Sean Varin

Sean Varin, CEO, and President of Encompass Lending Group, will be with us on Wednesday, August 18th at 2:30 PM EST for another episode of Fathom Live. Don't miss all of Sean's insights into the current mortgage market and how best to serve your client's home financing needs.

Wednesday, August 18 @ 1:30 Central Time.

Show Transcript:

Disclaimer

Fathom Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 19:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 299 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 429 M 429 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 31,0%
Managers and Directors
Joshua K. Harley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Fregenal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Loftin Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Bennett Independent Director
Jeffrey H. Coats Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.-18.95%429
CBRE GROUP, INC.53.22%31 622
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-25.28%25 354
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.70%23 675
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED68.38%12 832
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-23.38%10 145