Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fathom Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTHM   US31189V1098

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

(FTHM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
7.110 USD   -9.89%
08:23aFATHOM : Realty Agent's Interview on the Changing Housing Market Goes National!
PU
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fathom : Realty Agent's Interview on the Changing Housing Market Goes National!

06/30/2022 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fathom REALTOR® Tina Yassin recently listed a property in Arlington, TX that has sat on the market for 28 days. Unfortunately, even a price reduction on the home did not increase showings.

"This home, I imagine that six months ago, would have sold. It would not have been on the market two weeks later," Tina remarked in a televised interview with a CBS News correspondent. The report entitled, "Rise in interest rates expected to slow down home sales: The housing market is in a downturn right now," was syndicated nationally through the network.

Tina continued, "The demand drop depends on the market and area. In areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, prices are steady - but most REALTORS® are telling sellers not to expect bidding wars, especially on homes that need some work."

District Director Shannon Potts exclaimed, "I'm super excited and PROUD of Tina Yassin!! She is one of my district agents!!! Way to go!! She had the opportunity to be interviewed at one of her open houses. We were all under the impression that it would be local- but no, she goes NATIONAL!!! Look at the Fathom plug also #Fathomthat yall!!! Oh, and I forgot to mention she received "Come List Me" calls WHILE she was at the Parker County Mixer!!! Rockstar in ACTION!!"

Tina shared how the interview transpired, "The producer looked on HAR.com for an open house on a weekday, and mine was on Friday. So, he contacted HAR.com first and was told to contact the listing agent. So, he did, and here is the interview."

"It is so rare when I do open houses, and I never do them on a weekday. We have been on the market for almost a month with no offers. So I thought to try something different and do a weekday open house to see what traffic I would have. But I did not know it would be that different, and the house and I would be on national TV. It was genuinely pure luck. I was very suspicious at first and freaked out a lot! My District Director, Shannon Potts, knows that very well and helped me through it. I will post the interview on my social media and website, and hopefully, it will help me get some leads!"

Disclaimer

Fathom Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
08:23aFATHOM : Realty Agent's Interview on the Changing Housing Market Goes National!
PU
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
CI
06/24FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.(NASDAQCM : FTHM) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 450 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fathom Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,11 $
Average target price 18,50 $
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua Harley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Fregenal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Loftin Chief Technology Officer
Samantha Giuggio Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.-65.25%122
CBRE GROUP, INC.-32.10%23 578
KE HOLDINGS INC.-11.73%22 456
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED13.49%14 229
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-34.34%8 762
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-46.96%8 085