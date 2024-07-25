Visionary Leader Recognized for Driving Fathom to 9th Largest U.S. Brokerage

CARY, N.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, is proud to announce that Samantha Giuggio, chief operations officer of Fathom Realty, was named to HousingWire's 2024 Women of Influence list.

HousingWire, a leading source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, annually recognizes 100 women shaping and propelling the housing economy forward. The Women of Influence Award celebrates the most impactful and innovative leaders in the mortgage and real estate industries.

Giuggio is a standout leader who has made significant contributions to both Fathom and the broader real estate industry through her visionary ideas and commitment to excellence. In the past 12 months, her innovative strategies and unwavering dedication have driven Fathom Realty to be ranked as the 9th largest real estate brokerage firm in the U.S. by closed transaction sides in 2023.

Leading a nationwide team of nearly 12,000 agents and local leaders, Giuggio is devoted to Fathom's culture of service, ensuring an exceptional transaction experience for home buyers, sellers, and investors. In addition to her role as Chief Operations Officer, she has spearheaded agent and leader recruiting, as well as overseen all brokerage operations.

"Samantha's recognition as one of HousingWire's 2024 Women of Influence reflects her exceptional leadership and impact on Fathom's success," said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings. "Her visionary approach goes beyond business strategies; she has cultivated a thriving, inclusive culture that puts our people first. Samantha's dedication to empowering our agents, fostering collaboration, and maintaining our supportive atmosphere while driving growth has been transformative. We're proud of her achievements and grateful for her commitment to Fathom's mission and the individuals who bring it to life."

A dynamic and dedicated professional, Giuggio inspires Fathom leaders, agents, and staff to make meaningful differences in their lives and those around them. Her extensive experience in real estate sales, leadership, management, and training uniquely qualifies her to build and lead a successful brokerage office while fostering a culture of growth, retention, and service throughout Fathom Realty. Giuggio is also a distinguished speaker and coach known for her unwavering commitment to authentic leadership.

Giuggio commented, "I am honored to be recognized alongside such an esteemed group of women leaders in our industry. This award reflects the collective efforts of our entire Fathom team and our shared commitment to innovation and excellence. We will continue to push boundaries in real estate, always striving to better serve our agents and clients while driving positive change in our industry."

