Fathom is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging proprietary cloud-based software

Who is Fathom?

The Future of Real Estate

Fathom Holdings is a fast-growing residential real estate brokerage that offers real estate agents the opportunity to keep more of their hard-earned commission dollars through a differentiated commission model. Our unique, low-cost, and disruptive model has allowed Fathom to attract high quality agents and enjoy agent retention rates approximately twice the national average.

In addition, our wholly owned mortgage, title, and insurance businesses allow Fathom to generate significantly more revenue and profit per transaction. Further, Fathom licenses its technology platform to other agents and brokerages through a subscription offering, further increasing long-term revenue potential.

  • Industry-bestcommission model
  • In-housetechnology platform creating a barrier to entry
  • Highly scalable and asset-light for faster path to profitability
  • Upside on mortgage, title, insurance, and SAAS
  • 10th largest brokerage in the U.S.
  • All the tech, training, and support of our peers, minus the high fees

National Coverage

Expansion Plans to All 50 States and Canada

37

41

47

28

Solid Growth

Despite Market Conditions

$450

$400

$350

$300

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

-22%

REVENUE GROWTH

2Q 2023 $100.1M

Compared to -25% for industry

REVENUE

(in millions)

$413

$330

$177

$109

2019 2020 2021 2022

14%

AGENT GROWTH

2Q 2023 10,929 agents

Compared to -1.5% for industry

AGENTS

12,000

10,370

10,000

8,100

8,000

6,000

5,471

4,006

4,000

2,000

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

50,000

45,000

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

-16.7%

TRANSACTION GROWTH

2Q 2023 11,010 transactions

Compared to -18.6% for industry

TRANSACTIONS

44,707

39,262

26,440

17,866

2019

2020

2021

2022

