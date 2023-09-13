Company
Fathom is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging proprietary cloud-based software
Who is Fathom?
The Future of Real Estate
Fathom Holdings is a fast-growing residential real estate brokerage that offers real estate agents the opportunity to keep more of their hard-earned commission dollars through a differentiated commission model. Our unique, low-cost, and disruptive model has allowed Fathom to attract high quality agents and enjoy agent retention rates approximately twice the national average.
In addition, our wholly owned mortgage, title, and insurance businesses allow Fathom to generate significantly more revenue and profit per transaction. Further, Fathom licenses its technology platform to other agents and brokerages through a subscription offering, further increasing long-term revenue potential.
- Industry-bestcommission model
- In-housetechnology platform creating a barrier to entry
- Highly scalable and asset-light for faster path to profitability
- Upside on mortgage, title, insurance, and SAAS
- 10th largest brokerage in the U.S.
- All the tech, training, and support of our peers, minus the high fees
National Coverage
Expansion Plans to All 50 States and Canada
37
41
47
28
Solid Growth
Despite Market Conditions
$450
$400
$350
$300
$250
$200
$150
$100
$50
$0
-22%
REVENUE GROWTH
2Q 2023 $100.1M
Compared to -25% for industry
REVENUE
(in millions)
$413
$330
$177
$109
2019 2020 2021 2022
14%
AGENT GROWTH
2Q 2023 10,929 agents
Compared to -1.5% for industry
AGENTS
12,000
10,370
10,000
8,100
8,000
6,000
5,471
4,006
4,000
2,000
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
50,000
45,000
40,000
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
-16.7%
TRANSACTION GROWTH
2Q 2023 11,010 transactions
Compared to -18.6% for industry
TRANSACTIONS
44,707
39,262
26,440
17,866
2019
2020
2021
2022
