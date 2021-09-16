Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fathom Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTHM   US31189V1098

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

(FTHM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/16 04:00:00 pm
28.53 USD   +0.63%
05:22pFATHOM : The Insurance Matchmakers
PU
08:32aFATHOM : Professional Staging Sells Homes
PU
09/15FATHOM : Ten New District Directors Join Fathom Leadership Team
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Fathom : The Insurance Matchmakers

09/16/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Our Guests: Angela Krieg and Robbie Cox, Dagley Insurance

Join our colleagues Robbie Cox and Angela Krieg from Dagley Insurance as they highlight the awesome service and support their team provides to our Fathom family and clients day in and day out.

Wednesday, September 22 @ 1:30 Central Time.

Show Transcript:

Disclaimer

Fathom Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 301 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 419 M 419 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fathom Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,35 $
Average target price 54,25 $
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua K. Harley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Fregenal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Loftin Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Bennett Independent Director
Jeffrey H. Coats Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.-21.34%419
CBRE GROUP, INC.55.31%32 053
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-32.23%23 160
KE HOLDINGS INC.-72.39%20 233
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED60.13%12 211
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.54%8 433