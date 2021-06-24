Fathom : Central Texas Serves Those in Need

Blake Lufburrow District Director, Fathom Realty - Central Texas and his outstanding agents, volunteered for the third time in the past six months with the Temple-Belton Board of REALTORS® Cares initiative at the Feed My Sheep ministry serving Temple, Texas.

The Shepherd's Café is the largest ministry of the Feed My Sheep non-profit ministry for the homeless. Seven members of the Fathom Central Texas District prepared 200 meals for their hungry and hurting neighbors for five hours on June 9th. The agents cooked 400 sloppy joe sandwiches and assembled each meal for the receipent on location at the Ministry's community kitchen.

We view this as an opportunity to strengthen the relationships of our agents with each other and with the community,' says Lufburrow. 'Even those who couldn't be in attendance were able to contribute funds to purchase the food and supplies. Our agents are always grateful for the opportunity to serve.'

​Volunteering is a wonderful way to get involved with the community and spread the love to our neighbors in need. It is a blessing to those that receive help and to those volunteering. We encourage the Fathom family to practice our value of servant leadership in your local communities.