Fathom : Client-Centered Title

Our Guest: Paul Yurashevich
Join us Wednesday to learn all the outstanding benefits of working with Verus Title with Founder & CEO Paul Yurashevich. Understand how you can improve the closing process and provide your customers a fantastic home purchase experience.
Wednesday, July 21 @ 1:30 Central Time.
Show Transcript:
FOLLOW US!
Facebook: @fathomrealty
Instagram: /fathomrealty
Twitter: @fathomrealty
Disclaimer
Fathom Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 21:56:16 UTC.