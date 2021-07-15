Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fathom Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTHM   US31189V1098

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

(FTHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fathom : Client-Centered Title

07/15/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Our Guest: Paul Yurashevich

Join us Wednesday to learn all the outstanding benefits of working with Verus Title with Founder & CEO Paul Yurashevich. Understand how you can improve the closing process and provide your customers a fantastic home purchase experience.

Wednesday, July 21 @ 1:30 Central Time.

Show Transcript:

FOLLOW US!
Facebook: @fathomrealty
Instagram: /fathomrealty
Twitter: @fathomrealty

Disclaimer

Fathom Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 21:56:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
05:57pFATHOM  : Client-Centered Title
PU
08:19aGET SOCIAL : Simple Ways to Increase Your Brand Awareness on Social Media
PU
07/13FATHOM  : Four District Directors Expand Fathom's Presence in New Markets
PU
07/13FATHOM  : Keeping Real Estate Agent Safety Top of Mind
PU
07/08FATHOM  : Creates Hispanic Division
PU
07/08FATHOM  : Helping Your Sellers Find a New Home
PU
07/07FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
07/07Fathom Holdings Inc. Creates Hispanic Division to Better Assist Underserved C..
CI
07/06FATHOM  : 16 e-Mortgage Terms Every Real Estate Agent Should Know
PU
07/02FATHOM  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 259 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -53,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 391 M 391 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fathom Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,62 $
Average target price 53,50 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua K. Harley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Fregenal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Loftin Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Bennett Independent Director
Jeffrey H. Coats Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.-22.86%530
KE HOLDINGS INC.-36.63%61 534
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-21.07%29 398
CBRE GROUP, INC.33.12%28 696
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-12.75%12 787
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED60.26%10 816