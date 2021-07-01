Fathom : From Trash to Cash

Our Guest: Doug Speicher

Everyone has a story to tell, and this doesn't ring more true than for Doug Speicher, Fathom - Paradise, CA. Join us Wednesday to find out how he literally went from trash to cash in real estate, closing 83 transactions last year.

Wednesday, July 7 @ 1:30 Central Time.

Show Transcript:

FOLLOW US!

Facebook: @fathomrealty

Instagram: /fathomrealty

Twitter: @fathomrealty