  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fathom Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTHM   US31189V1098

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

(FTHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Fathom : From Trash to Cash

07/01/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
Our Guest: Doug Speicher

Everyone has a story to tell, and this doesn't ring more true than for Doug Speicher, Fathom - Paradise, CA. Join us Wednesday to find out how he literally went from trash to cash in real estate, closing 83 transactions last year.

Wednesday, July 7 @ 1:30 Central Time.

Show Transcript:

Disclaimer

Fathom Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 19:22:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 259 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -66,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 481 M 481 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fathom Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,79 $
Average target price 53,50 $
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua K. Harley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Fregenal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Loftin Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Bennett Independent Director
Jeffrey H. Coats Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.-9.02%530
KE HOLDINGS INC.-22.52%61 534
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-9.86%29 398
CBRE GROUP, INC.36.69%28 696
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED9.06%12 787
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED68.12%10 816