  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fathom Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTHM   US31189V1098

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

(FTHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fathom : Home-Showing Etiquette in a Seller's Market

06/15/2021 | 08:08am EDT
When the competition heats up in a seller's market, it's more important than ever to remember proper real estate etiquette. Here are some tried and true tips to follow so you'll be sure to shine as a real pro.

Home-Showing Etiquette Dos
  1. Lock the door behind you and carry the key. This was a best practice before the pandemic, and even more so now. Taking the key with you will protect your clients from exposure to outsiders and ensure that their scheduled time is not interrupted by an overzealous potential buyer. This also is a safety best practice. For safety best practices, check out our guide here.
  2. Ignore other agents or 'looky-loos' who knock on the door or ring the doorbell during your scheduled showing time. One way to help prevent over-eager agents (and buyers) is to place a sign on the door saying something like this: 'Scheduled for private showing by [Your Name] of [Your Agency] for 9:30 to 10 a.m.'
  3. Make sure the seller of the home is not on the property. It's hard for potential buyers to envision themselves in a new home when the owner is underfoot.
  4. Respect your clients' health and safety as well as the owners by wearing personal protective coverings such as face masks and latex gloves at all times while interacting with them or occupying their space.
Home-Showing Etiquette Don'ts
  1. Don't overlap showings. Schedule showings with adequate time for buyers to view the property and proper time for agents to show them out and lock up. Resist the urge to run over other agents in a rush to sell the property. Not only is this rude, it's also unprofessional, and clients will notice.
  2. Don't forget your manners. This seems simple in theory, but we've all been there. A client who NEEDS that property and pressures you to make it happen. It can be stressful. Take a deep breath and remember: YOU are the professional. Guide your clients and give them and yourself grace.

Disclaimer

Fathom Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 12:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 259 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -68,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 498 M 498 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fathom Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 33,91 $
Spread / Highest target 91,7%
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joshua K. Harley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Fregenal President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Loftin Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Bennett Independent Director
Jeffrey H. Coats Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.-5.91%498
KE HOLDINGS INC.-22.75%56 615
CBRE GROUP, INC.39.83%28 851
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-14.23%28 333
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-0.45%12 395
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED39.52%10 621