Fathom : Home-Showing Etiquette in a Seller's Market

When the competition heats up in a seller's market, it's more important than ever to remember proper real estate etiquette. Here are some tried and true tips to follow so you'll be sure to shine as a real pro.

Lock the door behind you and carry the key. This was a best practice before the pandemic, and even more so now. Taking the key with you will protect your clients from exposure to outsiders and ensure that their scheduled time is not interrupted by an overzealous potential buyer. This also is a safety best practice. For safety best practices, check out our guide here. Ignore other agents or 'looky-loos' who knock on the door or ring the doorbell during your scheduled showing time. One way to help prevent over-eager agents (and buyers) is to place a sign on the door saying something like this: 'Scheduled for private showing by [Your Name] of [Your Agency] for 9:30 to 10 a.m.' Make sure the seller of the home is not on the property. It's hard for potential buyers to envision themselves in a new home when the owner is underfoot. Respect your clients' health and safety as well as the owners by wearing personal protective coverings such as face masks and latex gloves at all times while interacting with them or occupying their space.

Don't overlap showings. Schedule showings with adequate time for buyers to view the property and proper time for agents to show them out and lock up. Resist the urge to run over other agents in a rush to sell the property. Not only is this rude, it's also unprofessional, and clients will notice. Don't forget your manners. This seems simple in theory, but we've all been there. A client who NEEDS that property and pressures you to make it happen. It can be stressful. Take a deep breath and remember: YOU are the professional. Guide your clients and give them and yourself grace.