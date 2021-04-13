Fathom : Recruiting the Agent Across the Table

People have a natural tendency to assume that anyone sitting on the other side of the table during a transaction is an enemy. However, that mindset is detrimental to everyone involved. In the world of real estate, relationships are crucial, and that includes cultivating relationships with other agents.

As the saying goes, 'It's a small world'. You know, have met, or at least have an impression of the other agents in your area, and they have an impression of you. Part of developing your brand identity is actively working to ensure that your interactions with others in the industry are creating positive impressions.

In the world of real estate, relationships are key and that includes cultivating relationships with other agents.

While real estate is competitive in many regards, building trust with other agents can lead to better outcomes for everyone. Having a good rapport makes it easy to pick up the phone and have a conversation when hiccups occur during a sale. It's easier to solve an issue when you trust the person on the other end of the line.

Everyone loves a referral, but it might not come from where you would expect. Developing relationships with other agents can help on that front, as well. An agent from the other side of the country you met at a conference might have a client moving to your area. Perhaps another agent already in your area knows a different market sector that you don't have as much experience in. Developing relationships allows you to tap into a network of benefits.

While real estate is competitive in many regards, building trust with other agents can lead to better outcomes for everyone.

It has been said that 'a rising tide lifts all boats' and creating the best possible team is a win for everyone, including your clients. When you recognize the talent and expertise that another agent could add to your team, you develop a synergy that goes beyond what any single agent might be able to offer on their own. Leadership through serving others means that you might be able to help someone else along, which, in turn, benefits everyone.

While real estate is competitive in many regards, building trust Developing relationships allows you to tap into a network of benefits.

We cannot emphasize this point enough… build relationships with other agents before you ever try to recruit them. Think about it, you wouldn't get in a car with a stranger, so why would someone join a broker with a stranger? Take the time and build relationships with agents throughout your community and once you have a baseline then you can share how amazing Fathom is!