Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has updated its research coverage Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (OTCQB: FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) ("FNI", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "Exploring for Nickel on two properties in Saskatchewan, a top mining jurisdiction in Canada."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal. All investors are encouraged to sign up for a subscription to receive research reports and other valuable information.

Report excerpt: "The Company plans to continue its rigorous exploration programs on the Albert Lake Project and the Gochager Lake Property in 2024.

The first drilling this year was conducted on the Albert Lake Project, testing high-priority targets where multiple geophysical, geochemical, and geological indicators point to the presence of a potential deposit. In addition, further geophysical test work was conducted. According to Couloir Capital's estimates, the assays from the drilling campaign should be published by the end of April. Following the completion of this work and the activities planned for the Gochager Lake Property outlined below, some follow-up surveys (mapping, prospecting, geochemistry, EM, LiDAR) and more diamond drilling are planned in the year's second half.

The Gochager Lake Property will be drilled after the Albert Lake Project, targeting deep BHEM in-hole and off-hole conductors to test for the presence of the 'feeder' zone and associated mineralization, as outlined in the Gochager Lake Project (GLP) section. Follow-up EM and gravity surveys are planned. In the second half of the year, after results from the initial work are known and can be used to plan further exploration, the property will see more drilling and other exploration work before the year ends. The Company has also applied for an additional exploration permit for the Gochager Lake Property, which will enable the establishment of a 20-25-person exploration camp and extensive drilling (10,000 m - 15,000 m), amongst other things.

The Company is well-funded to carry out its exploration programs in 2024, and we can expect ample news flow throughout the year. The visual inspection of the drill core coming out of the ground should indicate the presence of sulphides, with assays to follow a few weeks later. We expect this cycle of visual inspection and assays to be repeated twice this year on each property, which will be exciting to follow."

