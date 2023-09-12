ADDENDUM TO NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The following further agenda item will be considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Avari Hotel 87-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore as well as through electronic means:

Special Business

4. To consider and if deemed fit, to pass the following Special Resolutions with or without modification(s): Loan Investment in Associated Companies & Associated Undertakings

In accordance with Section 140(2) of the Companies Act, 2017, Mr. Arif Habib, having more than 5% shareholding of the Company, has proposed the following special resolutions for consideration by the Shareholders:

"Resolved, that the consent and approval be and is hereby accorded under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017, for the following limit of loan investment in REITS under management of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (an associated company) for a period upto next annual general meeting or for a longer period (as applicable), and subject to the terms and conditions as mentioned in the Annexed Statement under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017.

Sr. Proposed Loan Investment No. Name of Associated Companies & Undertakings (PKR Million) 1. Silk Islamic Development REIT (SIDR) Shairah Compliant Debt up to PKR 200 million

Resolved further, that the Chief Executive Officer, any director, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer, General Manager Finance, and Company Secretary, be and are hereby authorized singly to take and do, and/or cause to be taken or done, any/all necessary actions, deeds and things which are or may be necessary for giving effect to the aforesaid resolution and to do all acts, matters, deeds, and things which are necessary, incidental and/or consequential to the investment of the Company's funds as above, as and when required at the time of investment, including but not limited to negotiating and executing any necessary agreements/documents, and any ancillary matters thereto."

Statements under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017

Item 4 of the Agenda:

As per the disclosure requirement of Para 4(1) of the S.R.O. 1240(I)/2017 dated December 06, 2017, it is informed that Mr. Arif Habib, Director/Chairman of the Company is also the Director/Chairman of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (which is the RMC of SIDR), however, he has no interest except to the extent of shareholding/directorship in the investee companies:

The information required under S.R.O. 1240(I)/2017 is provided below:

Loan Investment - SILK Islamic Developmental REIT (SIDR)