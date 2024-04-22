April 22, 2024
FATIMA/PSX/24/A-010
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Sub: Board Meeting and Closed Period
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited will be held on Monday April 29, 2024, at 03:30 p.m. electronically through tele/video conferencing to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2024.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 23, 2024, to April 29, 2024 (both days inclusive) as required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall directly/indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
Anil Zia
Deputy Company Secretary
