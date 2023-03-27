Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FATIMA   PK0091601010

FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED

(FATIMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
29.53 PKR    0.00%
01:48aFatima Fertilizer : Board meeting and closed period
PU
01/01Fatima Fertilizer : Certified Copy of the Special Resolution passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 31, 2022 under the supervision of the honourable lahore high court, lahore
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Notice of extraordinary general meeting under the supervision of the honourable lahore high court, lahore
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fatima Fertilizer : Board meeting and closed period

03/27/2023 | 01:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 27, 2023

FATIMA/PSX/23/A-007

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Sub: Board Meeting and Closed Period

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited will be held on Monday April 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. electronically through tele/video conferencing to consider the Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from March 28, 2023 to April 3, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall directly/indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Anil Zia

Deputy Company Secretary

Plant Site: Mukhtar Garh, Sadiqabad, District Rahim Var Khan, Pakistan. PABX: +92 68 5786960, Fax: +92 68 5786909

Head Office: E-110, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Lahore Cantt., Pakistan. PABX: +92 42 111-FATIMA (111-328-462), Fax: +92 42 36621389,www.fatima-group.com

Disclaimer

Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 05:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED
01:48aFatima Fertilizer : Board meeting and closed period
PU
01/01Fatima Fertilizer : Certified Copy of the Special Resolution passed at the Extraordinary G..
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Notice of extraordinary general meeting under the supervision of the h..
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Disclosure of Material Information
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Adjourned Board Meeting other than Financial Results
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Adjournment of the Board Meeting other than Financial Results
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Change of time of Board Meeting
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2022Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 518 M 518 M
Net income 2022 17 637 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,48x
Yield 2022 12,0%
Capitalization 61 278 M 216 M 216 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2 895
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 29,18 PKR
Average target price 40,88 PKR
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rizwan Qamar Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Arif Habib Chairman
Ahsen ud Din Technology Director
Atif Zaidi Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED-12.11%216
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD1.15%17 998
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.29%17 593
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-3.37%14 264
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-18.66%13 581
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA1.90%10 629
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer