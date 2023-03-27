Fatima Fertilizer : Board meeting and closed period

March 27, 2023
FATIMA/PSX/23/A-007
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi.
Sub: Board Meeting and Closed Period
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited will be held on Monday April 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. electronically through tele/video conferencing to consider the Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from March 28, 2023 to April 3, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall directly/indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
Anil Zia
Deputy Company Secretary
Plant Site: Mukhtar Garh, Sadiqabad, District Rahim Var Khan, Pakistan. PABX: +92 68 5786960, Fax: +92 68 5786909
Head Office: E-110, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Lahore Cantt., Pakistan. PABX: +92 42 111-FATIMA (111-328-462), Fax: +92 42 36621389,www.fatima-group.com
Disclaimer
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 05:47:06 UTC.