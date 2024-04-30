Pursuant to Regulation 5.6.9(b) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange, we enclose herewith certified copies of the resolutions approved and adopted by the members of the Company at the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 29, 2024.

Resolved further, that details of transactions incurred up to date of the next meeting of shareholders shall be presented in the next meeting of shareholders for ratification.

"Resolved, that the Company may carry out transactions including but not limited to sale and purchase of stores and spares, shared expenses, toll manufacturing, sale and purchase of

"Resolved, that related party transactions carried out by the Company with all the related parties during the year ended December 31, 2023, and as disclosed in Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, be and are hereby ratified and approved."

"Resolved, that the consent and approval be and is hereby accorded under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017 for renewal of Running Finance Facility limit of

4. "Resolved, that M/s. Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants be and are hereby re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2024, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company at a remuneration that may be decided by the Board of Directors."

This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid during the year at Rs. 1.75 per share i.e., 17.5%, thus making a total cash dividend of Rs. 4.50 per share i.e., 45% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

"Resolved, that the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon and the Chairman's review report be and are hereby approved and adopted."

"Resolved, that the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meetings held on December 12, 2023 be and are hereby read, confirmed, adopted, and be signed by the Chair as a true record."

Resolved further, that within the parameters approved above by the shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company may approve specifically related party transactions from time to time in compliance with the Company's policy pertaining to related party transactions and notwithstanding any interest of the directors of the Company in any related party transaction(s) which has been noted by the shareholders and the transactions approved by the Board shall be deemed to have been approved by the shareholders u/s 207 and/or 208 of the Companies Act, 2017."

8. "Resolved, that the consent and approval be and is hereby accorded under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017, for renewal of following unutilized limit of equity investment for REIT Schemes under management of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited, for which approval has been sought in previous general meeting, as mentioned in detail in the Annexure-A of statement under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017, for a period upto next annual general meeting, unless specifically approved for a longer period, and shall be renewable thereon for further period(s) as specified.

Sr. Name of Associated Companies & Renewal requested for unutilized Equity No. Undertakings Portion REITS under management of Arif PKR 2,250 million 1. Habib Dolmen REIT Management Ltd.

Resolved further, that the Chief Executive Officer, any director, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, be and are hereby authorized singly to take and do, and/or cause to be taken or done, any/all necessary actions, deeds and things which are or may be necessary for giving effect to the aforesaid resolutions and to do all acts, matters, deeds, and things which are necessary, incidental and/or consequential to the investment of the Company's funds as above, as and when required at the time of investment, including but not limited to negotiating and executing any necessary agreements/documents, and any ancillary matters thereto."

