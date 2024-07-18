July 18, 2024

FATIMA/PSX/24/A-016

The General Manager Executive Director/HOD Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Offsite-II Department Stock Exchange Building Supervision Division Stock Exchange Road SECP, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Karachi. Islamabad.

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information - Attempt to acquire various instruments of Agritech Limited from banks and financial institutions

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey information below.

"We are pleased to announce that Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (the "Company") has decided to attempt procurement of various instruments of Agritech Limited ("Agritech") (i.e. Ordinary Shares, Convertible Preference Shares, Non-Convertible Preference Shares and Zero Coupon Bonds /Sukuks) held by banking and other financial institutional investors of Agritech".

We will keep reporting any significant developments in this regard and the Company will make further announcements as required under the PSX regulations."

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

______________________

Anil Zia

Deputy Company Secretary

