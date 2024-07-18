July 18, 2024
FATIMA/PSX/24/A-016
The General Manager
Executive Director/HOD
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Offsite-II Department
Stock Exchange Building
Supervision Division
Stock Exchange Road
SECP, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
Karachi.
Islamabad.
Subject: Disclosure of Material Information - Attempt to acquire various instruments of Agritech Limited from banks and financial institutions
Dear Sirs,
In accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey information below.
"We are pleased to announce that Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (the "Company") has decided to attempt procurement of various instruments of Agritech Limited ("Agritech") (i.e. Ordinary Shares, Convertible Preference Shares, Non-Convertible Preference Shares and Zero Coupon Bonds /Sukuks) held by banking and other financial institutional investors of Agritech".
We will keep reporting any significant developments in this regard and the Company will make further announcements as required under the PSX regulations."
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
______________________
Anil Zia
Deputy Company Secretary
Plant Site: Mukhtar Garh, Sadiqabad, District Rahim Var Khan, Pakistan. PABX: +92 68 5786960, Fax: +92 68 5786909
Head Office: E-110,Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Lahore Cantt., Pakistan. PABX: +92 42 111-FATIMA(111-328-462), Fax: +92 42 36621389, www.fatima-group.com
