Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FATIMA   PK0091601010

FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED

(FATIMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
30.00 PKR   -.--%
04:29aFatima Fertilizer : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
03/27Fatima Fertilizer : Board meeting and closed period
PU
01/01Fatima Fertilizer : Certified Copy of the Special Resolution passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 31, 2022 under the supervision of the honourable lahore high court, lahore
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fatima Fertilizer : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

04/03/2023 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 3, 2022

FATIMA/PSX/23/A-008

The General Manager

Executive Director/HOD,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Offsite-II Department,

Stock Exchange Building

Supervision Division,

Stock Exchange Road

SECP, Blue Area

Karachi.

Islamabad.

Sub: Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held electronically on April 3, 2023 at 11:00 am, recommended the following:

  1. Cash Dividend
    A final Cash Dividend for the year ended December 31, 2022 at Rs. 3.50 per share i.e. 35%. This

is in addition to interim Dividend already paid at Rs. Nil per share i.e. Nil %.

ii.

Bonus Shares

NIL

iii.

Right Shares

NIL

iv.

Any other entitlement / Corporate action

NIL

  1. Any other price sensitive information:
    "The Scheme of Arrangement ("the Scheme") to transfer the operations related to Sheikhupura plant to Fatimafert Limited ("the Subsidiary Company") was approved by the Board of both Companies on July 15, 2021. Lahore High Court ("the Court") granted approval of the Scheme on December 01, 2022 with effect from January 01, 2022. On December 30, 2022, the Board of the Company and the Subsidiary Company have agreed to defer the effective date of implementation of the Scheme from January 01, 2022 to January 01, 2024 or such suitable date, earlier or later, as may be decided by the Board of the Company and the Subsidiary Company due to prevailing economic situation in the country. Subsequent to the year end, the Company has approached the Court in this regard. Therefore, these financial statements have been prepared including the results of Sheikhupura plant."

The Financial Results of the Company for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 are attached.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held both physically and through electronic means on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on April 19, 2022.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from April 20, 2023 to April 28, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the office of our Shares Registrar, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99 - B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahra-e-Faisal,Karachi-74400, at the close of business on April 19, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.

The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting.

Yours Sincerely,

Anil Zia

Deputy Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Plant Site: Mukhtar Garh, Sadiqabad,

District Rahim Var Khan, Pakistan. PABX: +92 68 5786960, Fax: +92 68 5786909

Head Office: E-110,Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Lahore Cantt.,

Pakistan. PABX: +92 42 111-FATIMA(111-328-462), Fax: +92 42 36621389, www.fatima-group.com

Disclaimer

Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 08:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED
04:29aFatima Fertilizer : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
03/27Fatima Fertilizer : Board meeting and closed period
PU
01/01Fatima Fertilizer : Certified Copy of the Special Resolution passed at the Extraordinary G..
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Notice of extraordinary general meeting under the supervision of the h..
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Disclosure of Material Information
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Adjourned Board Meeting other than Financial Results
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Adjournment of the Board Meeting other than Financial Results
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer : Change of time of Board Meeting
PU
2022Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 147 B 517 M 517 M
Net income 2022 17 637 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,57x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 63 000 M 222 M 222 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2 895
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,00 PKR
Average target price 40,88 PKR
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rizwan Qamar Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Arif Habib Chairman
Ahsen ud Din Technology Director
Atif Zaidi Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED-10.71%222
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-1.45%17 685
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.86%16 158
THE MOSAIC COMPANY4.58%15 438
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-14.92%14 206
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.41%11 051
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer