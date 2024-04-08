April 8, 2024 FATIMA/PSX/24/A-008 The General Manager Executive Director/HOD, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Offsite-II Department, Stock Exchange Building Supervision Division, Stock Exchange Road SECP, Blue Area Karachi. Islamabad. Sub: Notice of 21st Annual General Meeting and Ballot Paper Dear Sir, Enclosed please find a copy of the Ballot Paper and the Notice of the 21st Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Avari Hotel 87-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore as well as through electronic means. Further, we refer to our letter No. FATIMA/PSX/24/A-005 dated March 21, 2024, and hereby inform that Book Closure dates for entitlement of 27.5% Final Cash Dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023 and for attending of Annual General Meeting have been revised as under: "The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from April 23, 2024, to April 29, 2024 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the office of our Shares Registrar, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99 - B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahra-e-Faisal,Karachi-74400, at the close of business on April 22, 2024, will be treated in time for the purpose of entitlement of 27.5% final cash dividend and for attending of Annual General Meeting." You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly. Yours Sincerely, Anil Zia Deputy Company Secretary Encl: as above Plant Site: Mukhtar Garh, Sadiqabad, District Rahim Var Khan, Pakistan. PABX: +92 68 5786960, Fax: +92 68 5786909 Head Office: E-110,Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Lahore Cantt., Pakistan. PABX: +92 42 111-FATIMA(111-328-462), Fax: +92 42 36621389, www.fatima-group.com

NOTICE OF THE 21ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the 21st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED will be held on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Avari Hotel 87-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore as well as through electronic means to transact the following business: Ordinary Business To confirm the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meetings held on December 12, 2023. To receive, consider and adopt the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon and the Chairman's review report.

In accordance with Section 223 of the Companies Act, 2017 and SECP S.R.O No. 389(I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023, the annual audited financial statements of the Company have been uploaded on the website of the Company which can be accessed using the following weblink and QR enabled code: https://fatima-group.com/financial-reports/ To consider and approve the final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023, at PKR 2.75 per share i.e., 27.5% as recommended by the Board of Directors. This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid during the year at Rs. 1.75 per share i.e., 17.5%, thus making a total cash dividend of Rs. 4.50 per share i.e., 45% for the year ended December 31, 2023. To appoint Auditors for the year ending December 31, 2024, and to fix their remuneration. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors have recommended for reappointment of M/s Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants as external auditors.

Special Business To consider and approve renewal of running finance facility limit extended to associated company namely Reliance Commodities (Pvt) Limited for a further period of one year and to pass the following Special Resolution(s) with or without modification(s):

" Resolved , that the consent and approval be and is hereby accorded under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017 for renewal of Running Finance Facility limit of up-to an aggregate amount of PKR 5,000 million extended to Reliance Commodities (Pvt) Limited, an associated company, for a further period of one year on terms as are noted in Annexure-A of the statement of material facts under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 annexed herewith. The limit in the nature of Running Finance Facility shall be renewable in the next general meeting(s) for a further period(s) of one year. Resolved further, that the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and/or Company Secretary of the Company be and are each hereby authorized singly to take all steps necessary in this regard, including but not limited to negotiating and executing any necessary agreements/documents, and any ancillary matters thereto." To ratify and approve the transactions carried out by the Company with related parties for the year ended December 31, 2023, and to pass the following Special Resolution(s) with or without modification(s):

" Resolved , that related party transactions carried out by the Company with all the related parties during the year ended December 31, 2023, and as disclosed in Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, be and are hereby ratified and approved." To approve transactions with related parties and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to carry out such related party transactions from time to time which require approval of shareholders u/s 207 and/or 208 of the Companies Act, 2017 and to pass the following Special Resolution(s) with or without modification(s):

" Resolved , that the Company may carry out transactions including but not limited to sale and purchase of stores and spares, shared expenses, toll manufacturing, sale and purchase of products/mid-products/raw material/assets and purchase of packaging material, payment against sales collections, lease rentals and license fee, fee for services, with related parties from time to time including but not limited to Fatimafert Limited, Fatima Cement Limited, Fatima Packaging Limited, and other such related parties during the year ending December 31, 2024. 1

Resolved further, that details of transactions incurred up to date of the next meeting of shareholders shall be presented in the next meeting of shareholders for ratification. Resolved further, that within the parameters approved above by the shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company may approve specifically related party transactions from time to time in compliance with the Company's policy pertaining to related party transactions and notwithstanding any interest of the directors of the Company in any related party transaction(s) which has been noted by the shareholders and the transactions approved by the Board shall be deemed to have been approved by the shareholders u/s 207 and/or 208 of the Companies Act, 2017." 8. To consider and if deemed fit, to pass the following Special Resolutions with or without modification(s): Renewal of unutilized equity Investments in REITS under management of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (an associated company) "Resolved, that the consent and approval be and is hereby accorded under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017, for renewal of following unutilized limit of equity investment for REIT Schemes under management of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited, for which approval has been sought in previous general meeting, as mentioned in detail in the Annexure-A of statement under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017, for a period upto next annual general meeting, unless specifically approved for a longer period, and shall be renewable thereon for further period(s) as specified. Sr. Name of Associated Companies & Renewal requested for unutilized Equity Portion No. Undertakings 1. REITS under management of Arif Habib Dolmen PKR 2,250 million REIT Management Ltd. Resolved further, that the Chief Executive Officer, any director, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, be and are hereby authorized singly to take and do, and/or cause to be taken or done, any/all necessary actions, deeds and things which are or may be necessary for giving effect to the aforesaid resolutions and to do all acts, matters, deeds, and things which are necessary, incidental and/or consequential to the investment of the Company's funds as above, as and when required at the time of investment, including but not limited to negotiating and executing any necessary agreements/documents, and any ancillary matters thereto." Other Business 9. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. The statements under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 setting out the material facts are annexed herewith. By order of the Board Lahore Anil Zia April 8, 2024 Deputy Company Secretary Notes: The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from April 23, 2024, to April 29, 2024 (both days inclusive). Transfers received in order at the office of our Share Registrar/Transfer Agent CDC Share Registrar Services Limited by the close of business on April 22, 2024, will be treated in time for the aforesaid purpose. A member entitled to attend and vote may appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. An individual beneficial owner of shares from CDC must bring his/her original CNIC or Passport, Account, and Participant's I.D. numbers to prove his/her identity. A representative of corporate members from CDC, must bring the Board of Directors' Resolution and/or Power of Attorney and the specimen signature of the nominee. 2

4. Online participation in the Annual General Meeting For online participation in the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders are requested to get themselves registered with the Company's Share Registrar latest by April 27, 2024 till 05:00 p.m. on cdcsr@cdcsrsl.com or WhatsApp # 0321-820-

0864 by providing the following details: Full Name of CNIC ** ** Shareholder / Proxy Company Folio / CDC A/c No. Number Email ID Mobile Phone No. Holder Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited **Shareholders/proxyholders are requested to provide active email addresses and mobile phone number. Login facility will be opened thirty minutes before the meeting time to enable the participants to join the meeting after the identification process. Shareholders will be able to login and participate in the AGM proceedings through their devices after completing all the formalities required for the identification and verification of the shareholders. Shareholders may send their comments and suggestions relating to the agenda items of the AGM to the Company latest by April 27, 2024 till 05:00 p.m, at corporate.affairs@fatima-group.com . Shareholders are required to mention their full name, CNIC No and Folio No., for this purpose. Shareholders will be encouraged to participate in the AGM to consolidate their attendance and participation through proxies. 5. Withholding Tax on Dividends Prevailing rates prescribed for deduction of withholding tax on the amount of dividend paid by the Company is as under: For persons appearing on active taxpayer's list: 15% For persons not appearing on active taxpayer's list: 30% To enable the Company to make tax deduction on the amount of cash dividend @ 15% instead of 30%, all the shareholders whose names do not appear on the Active Tax-payers List (ATL) provided on the website of FBR, despite the fact that they are filers, are advised to make sure that their names are entered into ATL by April 22, 2024 otherwise tax on their cash dividend will be deducted @ 30% instead of 15%. Withholding tax exemption from the dividend income, shall only be allowed if a copy of the valid tax exemption certificate is made available to Company's Share Registrar by Close of Business day as on April 22, 2024. The shareholders who have joint shareholdings held by Filers and Non-Filers shall be dealt with separately and in such particular situation, each account holder is to be treated as either a Filer or a Non-Filer and tax will be deducted according to his shareholding. If the share is not ascertainable then each account holder will be assumed to hold an equal proportion of shares and the deduction will be made accordingly. Therefore, in order to avoid deduction of tax at a higher rate, the joint account holders are requested to provide the below details of their shareholding to the Share Registrar of the Company latest by the AGM date. Folio/CDC Name of CNIC Shareholding Total Shares Principal/Joint Account No. Shareholder Shareholder For any further assistance, the members may contact the Share Registrar at the following phone numbers, email addresses: CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House 99-B, Block 'B' S.M.C.H.S, Main Shahra-e-FaisalKarachi-74400. Telephone: 0800-23275, Email: info@cdcsrsl.com The corporate shareholders having CDC accounts are required to have their National Tax Numbers (NTNs) updated with their respective participants, whereas corporate physical shareholders should send a copy of their NTN certificate to the Company or its Share Registrar i.e. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited. The shareholders while sending NTN or NTN certificates, as the case may be, must quote the Company name and their respective folio numbers. 6. Payment of Cash Dividend through Electronic Mode Under the provisions of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017, it is mandatory for a listed Company to pay a cash dividend to its shareholders only through electronic mode directly into the bank account designated by the entitled shareholders. In order to receive dividends directly into their bank account, shareholders are requested to provide their IBAN by filling the Electronic Credit Mandate Form provided in the Annual Report and also available on Company's website and send it duly signed along with a copy of CNIC to the Registrar of the Company CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House 99-B, Block 'B' S.M.C.H.S, Main Shahra-e-FaisalKarachi-74400 in case of physical shares. In case shares are held in CDC then Electronic Credit Mandate Form must be submitted directly to the shareholder's broker/participant/CDC account services. 3

7. E-Voting / Postal ballot Members can exercise their right to poll/postal ballot subject to meeting the requirement of Section 143-145 of the Companies Act, 2017 and applicable clauses of Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018. For convenience of the members, Ballot Paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website https://fatima-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/6.-Postal-Ballot-Paper.pdfto download. Procedure for e-Voting Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an e-mail with those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers, and e-mail addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business on April 22, 2024. The web address, login details, and password, will be communicated to members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from the web portal of CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the e-voting service provider). Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e Voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login. Members shall cast vote online at any time from April 23, 2024, 9:00 a.m. to April 28, 2024. Voting shall close on April 28, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Once the vote on the resolution is cast by a Member, he/she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. Procedure for voting through postal ballot paper The members shall ensure that duly filled and signed ballot paper along with copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post on the Company's address at E 110 Khayaban e Jinnah Lahore Cantt. or email corporate.affairs@fatima-group.comone day before the day of poll, during working hours. The signature on the ballot paper shall match with the signature on CNIC. Appointment of Scrutinizer In accordance with the Regulation 11 of the Regulations, the Board of the Company has appointed M/s Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants, (a QCR rated audit firm and external auditors of the Company) to act as the Scrutinizer of the Company for the special business to be transacted in the meeting and to undertake other responsibilities as defined in Regulation 11A of the Regulations. Dissemination of Annual Audited Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The audited financial statements of the Company together with the auditors' report, directors' report and the chairman's review report for the year ended December 31, 2023 (Annual Report) have been made available on the Company's website

( https://fatima-group.com/financial-reports/ ) . In accordance with the requirements of section 223 of Companies Act 2017, the Company has electronically transmitted the Annual Report through email to shareholders whose email addresses are available with Company's Share Registrar (CDCSRSL). In those cases, where email addresses are not available with

Company's Share Registrar (CDCSRSL), Annual Report can be accessed using the weblink and QR enabled code mentioned on the printed notice of the AGM circulated to the members. Conversion of physical shares into the Book-Entry Form

As per Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017 every existing listed company shall be required to replace its physical shares with book-entry form in a manner as may be specified and from the date notified by the Commission, within a period not exceeding four years from the commencement of the Act, i.e., May 30, 2017.

The Shareholders having physical shareholding are encouraged to open CDC sub - account with any of the brokers or Investor Account directly with CDC to place their physical shares into scrip less form. Unclaimed dividend / shares Shareholders who have not collected their dividend / physical shares are advised to contact our shares registrar to collect / enquire about their unclaimed dividend or shares, if any. 11. Change of Address Members having physical shareholding are requested to notify changes in address immediately, if any, in their registered addresses to our Share Registrar, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House 99-B, Block 'B' S.M.C.H.S, Main Shahra-e-FaisalKarachi-74400. In case shares are held in CDC then the request notifying the change in address must be submitted directly to broker/participant/CDC Investor Account Services. 4

Submission of Copy of CNIC Individual members having physical shareholding and who have not yet submitted photocopy of their valid CNIC are requested to send notarized copy of their valid CNIC immediately to our Share Registrar, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited. In case shares are held in CDC then the request to update CNIC must be submitted directly to broker/participant/CDC Investor Account Services. Proxy The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a attested copy of power of attorney must be deposited at the Registered Office of the Company situated at E 110 Khayaban e Jinnah Lahore Cantt. at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting. For appointing proxies, the shareholders will further have to follow the under mentioned guidelines: In case of individuals having physical shareholding or the account holder or sub-account holder and/or the person whose securities are in group account and their registration details are uploaded as per the CDC Regulations, shall submit the proxy form accordingly. The proxy form shall be witnessed by two persons whose names, addresses and CNIC number shall be mentioned on the form. Notarized copies of CNIC or the passport of the beneficial owners and the proxy shall be furnished with the proxy form. In case of a corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) along with proxy form to the Company. Statements under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 Item 5 of the Agenda: As per the disclosure requirement of Para 4(1) of the S.R.O. 1240(I)/2017 dated December 06, 2017, it is informed that the following directors of the Company are also the directors in the investee company, however, the directors have no direct or indirect interest except to the extent of shareholding/directorship in the investee company: Directors Mr. Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar Mr. Fazal Ahmed Sheikh Mr. Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar The Directors have carried out the required due diligence for the purpose of this loan. The information required under S.R.O 1240(I)/2017 is provided below: Sr. Description Information Required No. (a) Disclosure for all types of Investments (A) Disclosure regarding associated company (i) Name of associated company or associated Reliance Commodities (Pvt) Limited (RCL) undertaking (ii) Basis of relationship Due to common directorship by the following: 1) Mr. Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar 2) Mr. Fazal Ahmed Sheikh 3) Mr. Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar (iii) Earnings per share for the last three years PKR 45.51 for the year 2021 PKR 85.86 for the year 2022 PKR 7.01 for the year 2023 (iv) Break-up value per share, based on latest audited PKR 460.34 financial statements (v) Financial position, including main items of As per the audited Financial Statements for the year ended statement of financial position and profit and loss June 30, 2023 account on the basis of its latest financial PKR in Million statements Authorized Capital 350 Paid-up capital and reserves 3,101 Surplus on revaluation of property, plant and equipment 584 Non-Current Liabilities 645 5

Current Liabilities 6,022 Current Assets 8,994 Non-Current Assets 1,358 Revenue 6,351 Gross Profit 1,922 Finance Cost 1,026 Profit After Tax 56 (vi) In case of investment in relation to a project of Not applicable associated company or associated undertaking that has not commenced operations, following further information, namely: (I) Description of the project and its history since conceptualization; (II) starting date and expected date of completion of work; (III) time by which such project shall become commercially operational; (IV) expected time by which the project shall start paying return on investment; and (V) funds invested or to be invested by the promoters, sponsors, associated company or associated undertaking distinguishing between cash and noncash amounts (B) General Disclosures (i) Maximum amount of investment to be made Loan Investment in the nature of running finance facility up to PKR 5,000 Million (Already made). (ii) Purpose, benefits likely to accrue to the investing To support the functionality and operations of the company and its members from such investment associated undertaking and to continue investment of the and period of investment Company's funds at an attractive rate of mark-up for a further period of one year. (iii) Sources of funds to be utilized for investment and Already given/Own sources of the Company. where the investment is intended to be made using borrowed funds: (I) justification for investment through borrowings; (II) detail of collateral, guarantees provided and assets pledged for obtaining such funds; and (III) cost benefit analysis (iv) Salient features of the agreement(s), if any, with Salient terms of the agreement to be entered as follows: associated company or associated undertaking with 1. The parties agree to extend the repayment period of regards to the proposed investment the Running Finance Facility to be repaid within 30 days of the notice of demand for a further period of one year. The limit in the nature of Running Finance Facility shall be renewable in the next general meeting(s) for a further period(s) of one year. 2. Markup will be charged on the entire loan at the rate of 6M KIBOR+1.25% but not less than the borrowing cost of Fatima. Markup is payable on a six monthly basis. (v) Direct or indirect interest of directors, sponsors, The following directors of the Company are also the majority shareholders and their relatives, if any, in directors in the investee company, however, the directors the associated company or associated undertaking have no direct or indirect interest except to the extent of or the transaction under consideration shareholding/directorship in the investee company: Directors 1) Mr. Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar 2) Mr. Fazal Ahmed Sheikh 3) Mr. Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar (vi) In case any investment in associated company or A loan of an aggregate amount of up to PKR 5,000 million associated undertaking has already been made, the in the nature of a renewable running finance facility has performance review of such investment including already been granted to RCL. The Company is now complete information/justification for any seeking renewal of this running finance facility for a impairment or write offs further period of one year at the mark-up rate of 6M 6

KIBOR + 1.25% but not less than the borrowing cost of Fatima and to be repaid within 30 days of the notice of demand. There is no impairment or write-offs for this loan. (vii) Any other important details necessary for the None members to understand the transaction (b) Additional Disclosures regarding Loan Investment (i) Category-wise amount of investment Loan Investment in the nature of running finance facility up to PKR 5,000 Million (Already made). (ii) Average borrowing cost of the investing company, The average borrowing cost of investing company is the Karachi Inter Bank Offered Rate (KIBOR) for 19.822%. the relevant period, rate of return for Shariah compliant products and rate of return for unfunded facilities, as the case may be, for the relevant period (iii) Rate of interest, mark up, profit, fees or 6M KIBOR+1.25% per annum but not less than the commission etc. to be charged by investing borrowing cost of Fatima. company (iv) Particulars of collateral or security to be obtained in The security for the loan shall continue in the form of a relation to the proposed investment charge over the present and future current assets of RCL and the charge shall be vacated on the repayment of the entirety of the loan. (v) If the investment carries conversion feature i.e. it is None convertible into securities, this fact along with terms and conditions including conversion formula, circumstances in which the conversion may take place and the time when the conversion may be exercisable (vi) Repayment schedule and terms and conditions of The Loan will be repayable within a year within 30 days of loans or advances to be given to the associated the notice of demand unless renewed by mutual consent of company or associated undertaking. the parties, provided shareholders of Fatima approve any renewal. Item 6 of the Agenda: The transactions carried out with associated companies/related parties have been approved by the Board as recommended by the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis pursuant to provisions of applicable laws. However, as majority of Company Directors were interested in certain related party transactions due to their common directorship and holding of shares in the associated companies/related parties, the Board has recommended for placement of the same before the shareholders of the Company in general meeting for ratification/approval. All these related party transactions during the mentioned period were executed at Arm's Length Price in a fair and transparent manner and there was no departure from the guidelines mentioned in the Companies (Related Party Transactions and Maintenance of Related Records) Regulations, 2018 and Code of Corporate Governance for such transactions. Pursuant to the above, these transactions have to be approved/ratified by the shareholders in the General Meeting. The directors and their relatives have no direct or indirect interest in the aforesaid except to the extent of their shareholding/common directorship with associated companies/related parties. Item 7 of the Agenda: Due to the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company, many Directors may be deemed to be treated as interested in transactions with certain related parties due to their common directorships and/or shareholding. Therefore the shareholders are being approached to grant a broad and prior approval for such transactions to be entered into by the Company, from time to time, at the discretion of the Board and irrespective of its composition and interest of directors due to their common directorship and holding of shares in the associated companies/related parties, triggering approval of shareholders under section 207 and/or 208 of the Companies Act, 2017, for the year ending December 31, 2024, which transactions shall be deemed to be approved by the shareholders. The Company shall ensure that such transactions with related parties, if needed, continue to be carried out in a fair and transparent manner and at Arm's Length Basis. Transactions intended to be carried out by the Company include, but are not limited to, sale and purchase of stores and spares, shared expenses, toll manufacturing, sale and purchase of products/mid-products/raw material/assets, and purchase of packaging material with the following related parties but are not limited to: Company Name and Nature of Relationship 1. Fatimafert Limited - Wholly owned subsidiary 7

Fatima Cement Limited - Wholly owned subsidiary Fatima Packaging Limited - Wholly owned subsidiary The shareholders should note that it is not possible for the Company or the directors to accurately predict the nature of related party transaction or the specific related party(ies) with which the transaction(s) shall be carried out. In view of the same, the Company seeks the broad/ prior approval of the shareholders that the Board may cause the Company to enter into related party transactions in its discretion and in accordance with the policy of the Company. Such transactions shall be presented in the next annual general meeting of shareholders for their formal approval/ratification. The following directors of the Company are also the directors in Fatimafert Limited and Fatima Cement Limited, however, the directors have no direct or indirect interest except to the extent of their shareholding/directorship in Fatimafert Limited and Fatima Cement Limited. Mr. Asad Murad, CFO of the Company, is also the CFO of Fatimafert Limited: Directors Mr. Arif Habib Mr. Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar Mr. Fazal Ahmed Sheikh Mr. Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar Mr. Muhammad Kashif Habib Mr. Muhammad Kashif Habib, director of the Company and Mr. Asad Murad, CFO of the Company, are also the directors in Fatima Packaging Limited, however, they have no direct or indirect interest except to the extent of their shareholding/directorship in Fatima Packaging Limited. The Directors/Key managerial personnel are interested in the resolution only to the extent of their shareholding and/or directorships in such related parties. Item 8 of the Agenda: Annexure - A As per the disclosure requirement of Para 4(1) of the S.R.O. 1240(I)/2017 dated December 06, 2017, it is informed that Mr. Arif Habib, Director/Chairman of the Company is also the Director/Chairman of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (which is the RMC of proposed REIT Schemes), however, he has no interest except to the extent of shareholding/directorship in the investee companies: The information required under S.R.O. 1240(I)/2017 is provided below: Investment in Securities - Existing and / or proposed REIT Schemes Sr. Description Information Required No. (a) Disclosure for all types of Investments (A) Disclosure regarding associated company (i) Name of associated company or associated Existing and / or proposed REIT Schemes under the undertaking management of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited ("AHDRML"). This approval is being sought for the sake of good corporate governance to enable the Company to be in ready position to capitalise on investment opportunities as and when available. (ii) Basis of relationship REIT Schemes managed / to be managed by Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (AHDRML) (an associated company). (iii) Earnings per share for the last three years As this approval is being sought for various existing / proposed funds under management of AHDRML, EPS of such entities is not available at the time of this statement. (iv) Break-up value per share, based on latest audited As this approval is being sought for various existing / financial statements proposed funds under management of AHDRML, Break-up value of such entities is not available at the time of this statement. (v) Financial position, including main items of As this approval is being sought for various existing / statement of financial position and profit and loss proposed funds under management of AHDRML, financial account on the basis of its latest financial position of such entities is not available at the time of this statements statement. 8