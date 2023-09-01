NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of shareholders of FATIMA FERTILIZER COMPANY LIMITED (the 'Company' or 'FATIMA') will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Avari Hotel 87-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore as well as through electronic means to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business

To confirm the minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2023. To elect Directors of the Company for a term of three years commencing from September 22, 2023 in terms of section 159 of Companies Act, 2017. Pursuant to section 159(1) and (2)(a) of the Companies Act, 2017, the number of Directors to be elected has been fixed at 7 (Seven) by the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Section 159(2)(b) of the Companies Act, 2017, the names of the retiring Directors are:

1. Mr. Arif Habib 2. Mr. Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar 3. Mr. Fazal Ahmed Sheikh 4. Mr. Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar 5. Mr. Muhammad Kashif Habib 6. Mr. Tariq Jamali

7. Mrs. Julie Jannerup

Special Business

3. To consider and if deemed fit, to pass the following Special Resolutions with or without modification(s):

Investment in Associated Companies & Associated Undertakings

"Resolved, that the consent and approval be and is hereby accorded under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017, for the following limits of investments in REITS under management of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (an associated company) for a period upto next annual general meeting or for a longer period (as applicable), and subject to the terms and conditions as mentioned in the Annexure-A of Statement under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017.

Sr. Proposed Fresh Equity Investment No. Name of Associated Companies & Undertakings (PKR Million) 1. Pakistan Corporate CBD REIT 1,142 2. Silk Islamic Development REIT (SIDR) 150 3. Sapphire Bay Islamic Development REIT (SBIDR) 4,120 4. REITS under management of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Ltd. 2,250

Resolved further, that the consent and approval be and is hereby accorded under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017 to ratify the equity investments in Silk Islamic Development REIT (SIDR), Pakistan Corporate CBD REIT and Sapphire Bay Islamic Development REIT (SBIDR) amounting to Rs. 600 million, Rs. 858 million and Rs. 880 million respectively, already made with an understanding (supported by legal opinion) that the subject investments did not trigger obtaining approval vide a special resolution and this approval/ratification is being sought for the sake of good corporate governance.

Resolved further, that the Chief Executive Officer, any director, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, be and are hereby authorized singly to take and do, and/or cause to be taken or done, any/all necessary actions, deeds and things which are or may be necessary for giving effect to the aforesaid resolutions and to do all acts, matters, deeds, and things which are necessary, incidental and/or consequential to the investment of the Company's funds as above, as and when required at the time of investment, including but not limited to negotiating and executing any necessary agreements/documents, and any ancillary matters thereto."

Other Business

4. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.