Fattal 1998 : Capital Market Presentation, December 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation is not the Company's offer of securities to the public and should not be interpreted as an offer of securities to the public. The presentation constitutes the Company's principal and marketing presentation. The information included in this presentation and any other information that shall be delivered during this presentation (hereinafter: "the Information") does not constitute a recommendation or an opinion of an investment consultant or a tax consultant. The Information is only condensed information. Investment in securities, in general, and in the Company, carries risk. You should take into account that past data does not necessarily indicate future performance. The purchase of the Company's securities requires an in-depth review of the information published by the Company and a legal, accounting, taxation and economic analysis thereof.

The data regarding: (i) summary of number of hotels and number of rooms according to ownership/rental/management segmented by sectors as of September 30, 2022; (ii) monthly occupancy rates in 2019; (iii) average daily income per room in 2022, by sector segmentation; (iv) the total expected investment in new hotels in the coming years; (v) revenues from the U Splash Hotel, Eilat in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2019; (vi) the cost (including renovation) of the Palatin Hotel, Tel Aviv and estimated NOP per representing year; (vii) estimated NOP per representing year in the hotels purchased in Spain (from the ALUA chain); (viii) estimated NOP of Hotel Leonardo Vienna in a representing year; (ix) an expected investment in the Dilly Hotel and an estimated NOP in a representing year; (x) Up-to-date details about Rooms, SwitchUP and Master; (xi) distribution of revenues, EBITDA and EBITDAR (including a proportional share of hotels owned at a rate of 50%) according to sector segmentation in the third quarter of 2022; (xii) analysis of payroll and energy expenses by sector segmentation in 2019 and 2022, challenges and solutions; and (xiii) the Company's management's target regarding financial debt ratio to EBITDA; Slides 4, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 35, 40, 41 and 44 are presented for the first time in this presentation as additional information.

2