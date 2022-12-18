Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTAL   IL0011434292

FATTAL HOLDINGS (1998) LTD

(FTAL)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-14
343.00 ILS   +1.87%
09:23aFattal 1998 : Capital Market Presentation, December 2022
PU
08/31Fattal 1998 : Capital Market Presentation, August 2022
PU
08/24Fattal Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Fattal 1998 : Capital Market Presentation, December 2022

12/18/2022 | 09:23am EST
Capital Market Presentation, December 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation is not the Company's offer of securities to the public and should not be interpreted as an offer of securities to the public. The presentation constitutes the Company's principal and marketing presentation. The information included in this presentation and any other information that shall be delivered during this presentation (hereinafter: "the Information") does not constitute a recommendation or an opinion of an investment consultant or a tax consultant. The Information is only condensed information. Investment in securities, in general, and in the Company, carries risk. You should take into account that past data does not necessarily indicate future performance. The purchase of the Company's securities requires an in-depth review of the information published by the Company and a legal, accounting, taxation and economic analysis thereof.

The data regarding: (i) summary of number of hotels and number of rooms according to ownership/rental/management segmented by sectors as of September 30, 2022; (ii) monthly occupancy rates in 2019; (iii) average daily income per room in 2022, by sector segmentation; (iv) the total expected investment in new hotels in the coming years; (v) revenues from the U Splash Hotel, Eilat in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2019; (vi) the cost (including renovation) of the Palatin Hotel, Tel Aviv and estimated NOP per representing year; (vii) estimated NOP per representing year in the hotels purchased in Spain (from the ALUA chain); (viii) estimated NOP of Hotel Leonardo Vienna in a representing year; (ix) an expected investment in the Dilly Hotel and an estimated NOP in a representing year; (x) Up-to-date details about Rooms, SwitchUP and Master; (xi) distribution of revenues, EBITDA and EBITDAR (including a proportional share of hotels owned at a rate of 50%) according to sector segmentation in the third quarter of 2022; (xii) analysis of payroll and energy expenses by sector segmentation in 2019 and 2022, challenges and solutions; and (xiii) the Company's management's target regarding financial debt ratio to EBITDA; Slides 4, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 35, 40, 41 and 44 are presented for the first time in this presentation as additional information.

2

Fattal Group Business Card

The Company

Israel's largest

Fast growth in

was established

and leading

Europe. More than

in 1998 by Mr.

hotel chain

150 destinations

David Fattal

across Europe

253

Hotels

20

Countries

47,000

Rooms

NIS 0.7 billion

Cash balances on the

signing date of the report

Including future hotels.

3

Number of Hotels1

Europe - 09.22 Israel - 09.22 UK & Ireland - 09.22 Other - 09.22

Number of hotels by Rights

53

Total

68

8

125

3

Ownership

35

Total

Lease

115

22

Management

60

130

3

15

Total

39

54

12

214

10

1

Total

1

09/2022

Active hotels

Ownership

Lease

Management

1 As of 30.09.22 including 19 future hotels in Israel (2,295 rooms), 9 future hotels in Europe (2,520 room), 3 future hotels in United Kingdom (665 room) and 6 future hotels in Greece and Cyprus (989 rooms).

4

Q3The Best Quarter in the

Company's History in a

Growing Tourism Market

The chain's occupancy

rates reached 81.6%

1.8

692

ADR

NIS billion

NIS million

We surpassed

Revenues1

EBITDAR1

2019

quarterly record

quarterly record

Total

Total

Total

1,361M

877M

1,407M

6926

618

557

577

543

370

261

97

-70

2019

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q1

Q2

Q3

EBITDAR - by quarters (NIS millions)

1 Including the relative part of hotels under 50% ownership

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 14:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
