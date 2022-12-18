Fattal 1998 : Capital Market Presentation, December 2022
12/18/2022 | 09:23am EST
Capital Market Presentation, December 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation is not the Company's offer of securities to the public and should not be interpreted as an offer of securities to the public. The presentation constitutes the Company's principal and marketing presentation. The information included in this presentation and any other information that shall be delivered during this presentation (hereinafter: "the Information") does not constitute a recommendation or an opinion of an investment consultant or a tax consultant. The Information is only condensed information. Investment in securities, in general, and in the Company, carries risk. You should take into account that past data does not necessarily indicate future performance. The purchase of the Company's securities requires an in-depth review of the information published by the Company and a legal, accounting, taxation and economic analysis thereof.
The data regarding: (i) summary of number of hotels and number of rooms according to ownership/rental/management segmented by sectors as of September 30, 2022; (ii) monthly occupancy rates in 2019; (iii) average daily income per room in 2022, by sector segmentation; (iv) the total expected investment in new hotels in the coming years; (v) revenues from the U Splash Hotel, Eilat in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2019; (vi) the cost (including renovation) of the Palatin Hotel, Tel Aviv and estimated NOP per representing year; (vii) estimated NOP per representing year in the hotels purchased in Spain (from the ALUA chain); (viii) estimated NOP of Hotel Leonardo Vienna in a representing year; (ix) an expected investment in the Dilly Hotel and an estimated NOP in a representing year; (x) Up-to-date details about Rooms, SwitchUP and Master; (xi) distribution of revenues, EBITDA and EBITDAR (including a proportional share of hotels owned at a rate of 50%) according to sector segmentation in the third quarter of 2022; (xii) analysis of payroll and energy expenses by sector segmentation in 2019 and 2022, challenges and solutions; and (xiii) the Company's management's target regarding financial debt ratio to EBITDA; Slides 4, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 35, 40, 41 and 44 are presented for the first time in this presentation as additional information.
2
Fattal Group Business Card
The Company
Israel's largest
Fast growth in
was established
and leading
Europe. More than
in 1998 by Mr.
hotel chain
150 destinations
David Fattal
across Europe
253
Hotels
20
Countries
47,000
Rooms
NIS 0.7 billion
Cash balances on the
signing date of the report
Including future hotels.
3
Number of Hotels1
Europe - 09.22 Israel - 09.22 UK & Ireland - 09.22 Other - 09.22
Number of hotels by Rights
53
Total
68
8
125
3
Ownership
35
Total
Lease
115
22
Management
60
130
3
15
Total
39
54
12
214
10
1
Total
1
09/2022
Active hotels
Ownership
Lease
Management
1 As of 30.09.22 including 19 future hotels in Israel (2,295 rooms), 9 future hotels in Europe (2,520 room), 3 future hotels in United Kingdom (665 room) and 6 future hotels in Greece and Cyprus (989 rooms).
4
Q3The Best Quarter in the
Company's History in a
Growing Tourism Market
The chain's occupancy
rates reached 81.6%
1.8
692
ADR
NIS billion
NIS million
We surpassed
Revenues1
EBITDAR1
2019
quarterly record
quarterly record
Total
Total
Total
1,361M
877M
1,407M
6926
618
557
577
543
370
261
97
-70
2019
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
EBITDAR - by quarters (NIS millions)
1 Including the relative part of hotels under 50% ownership
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 14:22:03 UTC.