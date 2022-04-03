Fattal 1998 : Capital Market Presentation, March 2022

Capital Market Presentation, March 2022

This presentation is not the Company's offer of securities to the public and should not be interpreted as an offer of securities to the public. The presentation constitutes the Company's principal and marketing presentation. The information included in this presentation and any other information that shall be delivered during this presentation (hereinafter: "the Information") does not constitute a recommendation or an opinion of an investment consultant or a tax consultant. The Information is only condensed information. Investment in securities, in general, and in the Company, carries risk. You should take into account that past data does not necessarily indicate future performance. The purchase of the Company's securities requires an in-depth review of the information published by the Company and a legal, accounting, taxation and economic analysis thereof.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Distribution of chain occupancy rates by months

Successful dealing with the impacts of the global Corona pandemic

Actions taken in corona virus

The Company estimates that the performance of the following actions result in additional financial resources estimated in approximately over NIS 2 billion. Management and the Board of Directors estimate that these operations, where completed, together with cash and cash equivalents, in the amount of NIS 0.7 billion, which the Group have on the date of signing this report, As well as the fast pace of company recovery and increase In occupancy, will enable the Company to meet all its obligations during the next 12 months at least, after the date of approval of these financial statements and will allow a gradual return to activity routine without the need for additional steps.

Operational optimization in hotels

Actions of equity:

Issue of debentures about NIS 1,046 million

Raising of equity about NIS 150 million

Deferrals and waivers of rental payments in the amount of NIS 632 1 million

Receipt of government guaranteed loans:

Europe: about EUR 67 million. Israel: about NIS 134 million.

Receipt of grants

NIS 851 million

Selling properties in Europe: Net cash flow for the Company about NIS 200 million

1.Including a reduction in rent as a result of a transaction to acquire 50% ownership in 4 hotels in London, leased to the company.