    FTAL   IL0011434292

FATTAL HOLDINGS (1998) LTD

(FTAL)
Fattal 1998 : Capital Market Presentation, March 2022

04/03/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Capital Market Presentation, March 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation is not the Company's offer of securities to the public and should not be interpreted as an offer of securities to the public. The presentation constitutes the Company's principal and marketing presentation. The information included in this presentation and any other information that shall be delivered during this presentation (hereinafter: "the Information") does not constitute a recommendation or an opinion of an investment consultant or a tax consultant. The Information is only condensed information. Investment in securities, in general, and in the Company, carries risk. You should take into account that past data does not necessarily indicate future performance. The purchase of the Company's securities requires an in-depth review of the information published by the Company and a legal, accounting, taxation and economic analysis thereof.

Data regarding: (i) occupancy rates in January and February (ii) a summary of the number of hotels and hotel rooms according to ownership/ rent/ management, divided by sectors as of December 2021 and (iii) the demand for rooms in the second quarter of 2022;- which are shown in slides No. 4, 6 and 7 are provided in this presentation for the first time as additional information.

Including future hotels.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Distribution of chain occupancy rates by months

January

February

41.8%

15.9%

March

April

May

2020

June

July

2021

August

2022

SeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember

Successful dealing with the impacts of the global Corona pandemic

Actions taken in corona virus

The Company estimates that the performance of the following actions result in additional financial resources estimated in approximately over NIS 2 billion. Management and the Board of Directors estimate that these operations, where completed, together with cash and cash equivalents, in the amount of NIS 0.7 billion, which the Group have on the date of signing this report, As well as the fast pace of company recovery and increase In occupancy, will enable the Company to meet all its obligations during the next 12 months at least, after the date of approval of these financial statements and will allow a gradual return to activity routine without the need for additional steps.

Operational optimization in hotels

Actions of equity:

Issue of debentures about NIS 1,046 million

Raising of equity about NIS 150 million

Deferrals and waivers of rental payments in the amount of NIS 632 1 million

Receipt of government guaranteed loans:

Europe: about EUR 67 million. Israel: about NIS 134 million.

Receipt of grants

NIS 851 million

Selling properties in Europe: Net cash flow for the Company about NIS 200 million

1.Including a reduction in rent as a result of a transaction to acquire 50% ownership in 4 hotels in London, leased to the company.

Disclaimer

Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 7 098 M 2 216 M 2 216 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3 265
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart FATTAL HOLDINGS (1998) LTD
Duration : Period :
Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FATTAL HOLDINGS (1998) LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Fattal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aka Shachar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nadav Fattal Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Amir Caduri Hayek Independent Director
Yocheved Jacobi Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FATTAL HOLDINGS (1998) LTD46.12%2 216
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-6.11%11 456
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.24%7 833
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-5.70%7 804
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.2.70%7 760
WHITBREAD PLC-4.07%7 592