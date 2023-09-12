ANALYST BRIEFING
2023
From Quarry to Cement: Quality is our Legacy
About FCCL
ESG
About Fauji Cement
Vision & Mission
Vision
To be a role model cement manufacturing Company, benefiting all stakeholders and fulfilling corporate social responsibilities while enjoying public respect and goodwill
Mission
FCCL while maintaining its leadership position in quality of cement maximizes profitability through reduced cost of production and enhanced share in domestic and international markets
Fauji Cement Becomes the 3rd largest Cement Producer in Pakistan
Capacity Evolution (Mtpa)
10.5
8.4
6.4
3.6
3.4
1.2
0.9
1998
2005
2013
2017
2022
2023
2024
JB
11,865
Nizampur
12,495
Wah
3,675
DG Khan
6,825
Started Commercial Production - 3,150 tpd
BMR - Capacity to 3,885 tpd
Addition of 7,560 tpd line at JB
BMR - Line 2 Capacity to 7,980 tpd
Acquisition through merger - Nizampur 5,670 tpd and Wah 3,675 tpd
Addition of 6,825 tpd line at Nizampur - Oct 2022
Addition of 6,825
tpd at DG Khan
1998
2005
2013
2017
2022
2023
2024
Complete Product Range
to cater all types of construction
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
