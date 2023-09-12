ANALYST BRIEFING

2023

From Quarry to Cement: Quality is our Legacy

About FCCL

ESG

CONTENTS

Operational Highlights

Financial Overview

Outlook

About Fauji Cement

Vision & Mission

Vision

To be a role model cement manufacturing Company, benefiting all stakeholders and fulfilling corporate social responsibilities while enjoying public respect and goodwill

Mission

FCCL while maintaining its leadership position in quality of cement maximizes profitability through reduced cost of production and enhanced share in domestic and international markets

Fauji Cement Becomes the 3rd largest Cement Producer in Pakistan

Capacity Evolution (Mtpa)

10.5

8.4

6.4

3.6

3.4

1.2

0.9

1998

2005

2013

2017

2022

2023

2024

JB

11,865

Nizampur

12,495

Wah

3,675

DG Khan

6,825

Started Commercial Production - 3,150 tpd

BMR - Capacity to 3,885 tpd

Addition of 7,560 tpd line at JB

BMR - Line 2 Capacity to 7,980 tpd

Acquisition through merger - Nizampur 5,670 tpd and Wah 3,675 tpd

Addition of 6,825 tpd line at Nizampur - Oct 2022

Addition of 6,825

tpd at DG Khan

1998

2005

2013

2017

2022

2023

2024

Complete Product Range

to cater all types of construction

