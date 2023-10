During the quarter, revenue clocked in at PKR 70 billion as compared to PKR 23 billion in SQLY, a growth of 210%. The gross profit, operating profit and profit before tax have also increased significantly by 176%, 205% and 431% respectively as compared with SQLY. The Company has posted a profit after tax of PKR 5.3 billion for Q3 as compared to the loss after tax of PKR 1.7 billion in SQLY.

We are pleased to present the financial results as under

production resulting in decrease in sales which impacted the market share reducing it by 5%. (SPLY: 8%)

sales decreased by 31% to 254 KT (SPLY: 367KT). The significant gas curtailments during the period led to lower

Domestic Urea market sales are estimated to have grown by 4% to 4,945 KT (SPLY: 4,770 KT). FFBL's Urea

During the period, domestic DAP market sales are estimated to have grown by 39% to 989 KT (SPLY: 711 KT).

During the nine months period under review, the Company received gas supply of 9,882 MMSCF as compared to 14,661 MMSCF in the same period of last year (SPLY), and 18,564 MMSCF of Government allocation, representing gas supply shortfall of 33% and 47% respectively. DAP plant was also shut down for an additional 33 days during the current nine-month period for better management of DAP inventory carried forward from last year. As a result, Urea and DAP production was lower by 134 KT and 229 KT respectively, representing 35% and 34% decrease respectively in comparison to SPLY.

The Company received 3,392 MMSCF gas supply during Q3 as compared to 4,936 MMSCF in the same quarter of last year (SQLY) and as against 6,256 MMSCF of allocation by the Government, representing a decline in gas supplies by 31% and 46% respectively. Consequently, Urea and DAP production declined by 43% and 7% respectively in comparison to SQLY.

Providentially, the Rupee, managed to settle at strength against the US Dollar at the end of the period. Your company adeptly steered its way through these challenging circumstances during the period under review.

The financial performance of Q3 has offset the impact of the exogenous shock of severe devaluation that the Company faced in Q1, as well as the exorbitant finance cost born in first six months of the year on account of

high interest rates.

During the nine-month period, the Company achieved revenue of PKR 137 billion as compared to PKR 94 billion

in SPLY, representing an increase of 46%. The Company earned gross profit of PKR 17 billion (SPLY PKR 18 billion), operating profit of PKR 11 billion (SPLY PKR 13 billion) and profit after tax of PKR 0.35 billion (SPLY PKR

1.7 billion). Lower profitability is due to the additional cost of PKR 2.5 billion (up to June 30, 2023) on account of

Government's GST policy, which was discriminatory to domestic DAP producer (resolved since July 2023), and the exchange loss of PKR 3.6 billion on foreign payments due in 2022, which could not be paid till Q1, 2023 due to State Bank restrictions.

On a Consolidated basis, during the nine-month period, the Company reported gross profit of PKR 26 billion (SPLY: PKR 24 billion) and operating profit of PKR 18 billion (SPLY: PKR 17 billion). However, the profit after tax

declined to PKR 163 million from PKR 3.6 billion reported in SPLY. This decrease is primarily attributed to the

reduced earnings of FFBL. On the brighter side, there is a significant improvement in the financial results of Fauji

Foods Limited (FFL) to the tune of PKR 1.9 billion.

SUBSIDIARIES AND JOINT VENTURE

FFL is pursuing the strategy of margin assertive growth with focus on internal efficiencies with consistency. During the nine-months period, FFL has achieved a significant 83% increase in sales revenue (PKR 15 billion as against PKR 8 billion in SPLY) and 3.5 times growth in gross margins, 12.3% as compared to 3.5% in SPLY. FFL has achieved its highest ever quarterly profit after tax of PKR 38.5 million (SPLY loss after tax of PKR 690 million). Looking ahead, FFL's investment in brands and distribution infrastructure is expected to continue fueling growth and translate into improved financial performance.

FFBL Power Company Limited has also delivered consistent performance. Due to shrinking of margins owing to

increase in raw material prices the financial performance of our Joint venture, Pakistan Maroc Phosphore S.A. in

Morocco, has suffered a bit of a decline.

Fauji Meat Limited (FML) has achieved revenue of PKR 490 Million (SPLY: 53 Million) representing significant

growth on the backdrop of export sales and positive EBITDA for the period.

To focus more on its core business the Company during the 3rd quarter concluded the sale of its entire shareholding (95.07%) in FML to Fauji Foundation as part of its strategic divestment plan. This transaction resulted in a gain of

PKR 268 million with a corresponding increase in the cash inflow of PKR 4.3 billion. This will help save significant finance cost in times to come.

OUTLOOK

Dear Stakeholders, while the Country is passing through serious economic challenges, our utmost concern regarding the sustainable performance of FFBL is to secure consistent gas supplies for our production plants. In this respect, we have proactively engaged with the relevant decision makers and are advocating for the significance of local DAP and Urea production for our farming community, economy, and our overall national food security.

We continue to advocate that the Government should recognize the significance of sole producer of DAP, which is necessary for better yield, and Urea, provide an environment conducive to the sustainable development of the sector and take all stakeholders on board while making key policy decisions to better understand the implications and long-term consequences. There is a dire need for the Government to take immediate steps to prioritize the fertilizer sector with respect to providing a consistent supply of Gas thus avoiding the shortage of DAP and Urea in the country and saving the scarce forex spend on import.

