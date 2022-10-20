Advanced search
    FFL   PK0015801019

FAUJI FOODS LIMITED

(FFL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
6.410 PKR   +0.47%
02:50aFauji Foods : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
09/26Fauji Foods : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
09/06Fauji Foods Limited Announces Appointment of Tania Shahid Aidrus as Director
CI
Fauji Foods : Corporate Briefing Session

10/20/2022 | 02:50am EDT
FAUJI FOODS LIMITED

CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR 3QCY22

Mr. Usman Zaheer Ahmad

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Mr. Usman Zaheer Ahmad joined as Chief Executive Ofﬁcer - Fauji Foods Ltd. with effect from March 01, 2022. He is an experienced senior executive with a strong corporate, commercial and operational track record spanning over two decades in local and international markets. He possesses an MBA degree from IBA, University of the Punjab. He has achieved exceptional successes in his career by striking a perfect balance between business delivery and his passion for people development.

Mr. Waseem Haider

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Mr. Waseem Haider joined as CFO of FFL in June 2022. He is a fellow of CIMA UK and brings over 27 years of diverse work experience in Finance & related areas. Mr. Waseem has worked in blue chips locally in Pakistan as well as has signiﬁcant international exposure from MENA and Oceania region. He has also managed IT, Supply Chain and other shared services. Waseem brings with him strategic leadership, decision making/problem solving & interpersonal & communication skills.

Mr. Khurram Javaid

Chief Commercial Ofﬁcer

Mr. Khurram Javaid joined FFL as Head Marketing with effect from November 02, 2020. He holds a degree of MBA - Marketing from Institute of Management Sciences, Lahore. His career spans over two decades in the ﬁeld of Sales & Marketing. He has diversiﬁed experience of working at top managerial levels across the globe.

HOSTED BY

Register before Oct 27, 2022 at:

ALI FARID KHWAJA

www.kasb.com/fﬂ-register

Chairman, KTrade

Friday 28th October

4:00 PM PST

Disclaimer

Fauji Foods Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:48:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 586 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net income 2021 -1 253 M -5,67 M -5,67 M
Net Debt 2021 6 289 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 154 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 617
Free-Float 61,5%
Managers and Directors
Usman Zaheer Chief Executive Officer
Waseem Haider Chief Financial Officer
Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman Chairman
Rao M. Imran Head-Research & Development, Regulatory Affairs
Babar Rashid Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAUJI FOODS LIMITED-30.25%46
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-21.61%29 121
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-30.77%15 418
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.21%7 788
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-1.12%6 550
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-11.34%6 543