Fauji Foods : Corporate Briefing Session

Mr. Usman Zaheer Ahmad

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Mr. Usman Zaheer Ahmad joined as Chief Executive Ofﬁcer - Fauji Foods Ltd. with effect from March 01, 2022. He is an experienced senior executive with a strong corporate, commercial and operational track record spanning over two decades in local and international markets. He possesses an MBA degree from IBA, University of the Punjab. He has achieved exceptional successes in his career by striking a perfect balance between business delivery and his passion for people development.