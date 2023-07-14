Mr. Khurram Javaid

Chief Commercial Ofﬁcer

Mr. Khurram Javaid joined FFL as Head Marketing with effect from November 02, 2020. He holds a degree of MBA - Marketing from Institute of Management Sciences, Lahore. His career spans over two decades in the ﬁeld of Sales & Marketing. He has diversiﬁed experience of working at top managerial levels across the globe.

