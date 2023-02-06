Fauji Foods : Corporate Briefing Session - Change of Venue
02/06/2023 | 05:10am EST
FAUJI FOODS LIMITED
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
Mr. Usman Zaheer Ahmad
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
Mr. Usman Zaheer Ahmad joined as Chief Executive Ofﬁcer - Fauji Foods Ltd. with effect from March 01, 2022. He is an experienced senior executive with a strong corporate, commercial and operational track record spanning over two decades in local and international markets. He possesses an MBA degree from IBA, University of the Punjab. He has achieved exceptional successes in his career by striking a perfect balance between business delivery and his passion for people development.
Mr. Waseem Haider
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Mr. Waseem Haider joined as CFO of FFL in June 2022. He is a fellow of CIMA UK and brings over 27 years of diverse work experience in Finance & related areas. Mr. Waseem has worked in blue chips locally in Pakistan as well as has signiﬁcant international exposure from MENA and Oceania region. He has also managed IT, Supply Chain and other shared services. Waseem brings with him strategic leadership, decision making/problem solving & interpersonal & communication skills.
HOSTED BY
AYESHA FAYYAZ
Senior Analyst, KTrade
Mr. Khurram Javaid
Chief Commercial Ofﬁcer
Mr. Khurram Javaid joined FFL as Head Marketing with effect from November 02, 2020. He holds a degree of MBA - Marketing from Institute of Management Sciences, Lahore. His career spans over two decades in the ﬁeld of Sales & Marketing. He has diversiﬁed experience of working at top managerial levels across the globe.
Fauji Foods Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 10:09:06 UTC.