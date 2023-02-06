Advanced search
    FFL   PK0015801019

FAUJI FOODS LIMITED

(FFL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
5.060 PKR   +0.20%
05:10aFauji Foods : Corporate Briefing Session - Change of Venue
PU
02/01Fauji Foods : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
01/27Fauji Foods : Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
Fauji Foods : Corporate Briefing Session - Change of Venue

02/06/2023 | 05:10am EST
FAUJI FOODS LIMITED

CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

Mr. Usman Zaheer Ahmad

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Mr. Usman Zaheer Ahmad joined as Chief Executive Ofﬁcer - Fauji Foods Ltd. with effect from March 01, 2022. He is an experienced senior executive with a strong corporate, commercial and operational track record spanning over two decades in local and international markets. He possesses an MBA degree from IBA, University of the Punjab. He has achieved exceptional successes in his career by striking a perfect balance between business delivery and his passion for people development.

Mr. Waseem Haider

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Mr. Waseem Haider joined as CFO of FFL in June 2022. He is a fellow of CIMA UK and brings over 27 years of diverse work experience in Finance & related areas. Mr. Waseem has worked in blue chips locally in Pakistan as well as has signiﬁcant international exposure from MENA and Oceania region. He has also managed IT, Supply Chain and other shared services. Waseem brings with him strategic leadership, decision making/problem solving & interpersonal & communication skills.

HOSTED BY

AYESHA FAYYAZ

Senior Analyst, KTrade

Mr. Khurram Javaid

Chief Commercial Ofﬁcer

Mr. Khurram Javaid joined FFL as Head Marketing with effect from November 02, 2020. He holds a degree of MBA - Marketing from Institute of Management Sciences, Lahore. His career spans over two decades in the ﬁeld of Sales & Marketing. He has diversiﬁed experience of working at top managerial levels across the globe.

Register before Feb 6, 2023 for Virtual and

Physical (Karachi) session at:

www.kasb.com/fﬂ-register

Tuesday 7th February

4:00 PM PST

Venue: KASB Securities, Second ﬂoor

Disclaimer

Fauji Foods Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 10:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
