Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Fauji Foods Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFL   PK0015801019

FAUJI FOODS LIMITED

(FFL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
4.980 PKR   -0.80%
05:16aFauji Foods : Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Fauji Foods Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Fauji Foods : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fauji Foods : Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022

01/27/2023 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brief Commentary FFL 2022 Results

FFL achieved 44% growth in net revenue for the year 2022. This was driven by 66% increase in Nurpur UHT milk volume, doubling the institutional sales and distribution increase of 57%. This growth was a result of increased marketing investment, distribution automation, and leveraging group synergies.

Inflationary pressure on the back of devaluation, floods, and macro-economic uncertainty resulted in a 50% increase in raw milk price and other major cost components. That in turn, eroded the margins by circa 7% in Q2.

Management responded by a) increasing prices and b) deploying cost saving initiatives. Consequently, the margins were fully restored in Q4. The volume growth, complimented by pricing and efficiency initiatives, delivered a Q4 EBIDTA of PKR 383mn (PKR 77mn excluding one-time sales tax reversal), a 262% growth over Q3.

Quarterly EBITDA 2022 (PKR mn)

383

77

(156)

(143)

(71)

(181)

(237)

(308)

Q1 2022

Q2

2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Reported EBITDA (PKR mn)

Quarterly sales tax adjusted EBITDA (PKR mn)

The loss after tax was PKR 2.17 Bn. The interest cost of PKR 1.26 bn constitutes 58% of the loss. The sponsors have committed to inject equity of PKR 11.71 billion via Other than Rights Share. This will eliminate the debt overhang and rid the business of the interest cost that is a drag on company's performance.

Looking ahead the management expects the growth momentum to carry on in '23. Key efficiency initiatives of cheaper energy mix (solar and bio fuel), localized packaging and optimized processes are expected to yield savings of approximately PKR 1 bn in 2023. The Q1 equity injection shall eliminate the debt of PKR 8 bn, removing the burden of interest cost on the business. All these factors make for a strong start to 2023. We remain confident that going forward, we will build upon the current positive trajectory.

Disclaimer

Fauji Foods Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 10:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FAUJI FOODS LIMITED
05:16aFauji Foods : Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Fauji Foods Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2022Fauji Foods : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September, 2022
PU
2022Fauji Foods : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
2022Fauji Foods : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2022Fauji Foods Limited Announces Appointment of Tania Shahid Aidrus as Director
CI
2022Fauji Foods Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
2022Fauji Foods : Transmission of Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022
PU
2022Fauji Foods : Corporate Briefing Sess
PU
2022Fauji Foods Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 586 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net income 2021 -1 253 M -5,41 M -5,41 M
Net Debt 2021 6 289 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 889 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 617
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart FAUJI FOODS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fauji Foods Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAUJI FOODS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Usman Zaheer Chief Executive Officer
Waseem Haider Chief Financial Officer
Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman Chairman
Rao M. Imran Head-Research & Development, Regulatory Affairs
Babar Rashid Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAUJI FOODS LIMITED5.73%34
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.29%30 502
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED7.06%19 148
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED17.47%9 035
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED3.26%8 182
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.50%7 461