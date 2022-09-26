Fauji Foods : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

To issue 235,000,000 shares at par PKR 10/- share amounting to PKR 2,350,000,000 to Fauji Foundation (FF) out of which PKR 350,000,000 is against cash and PKR 2,000,000,000 is against conversion of subordinated loan to equity. To issue 70,874,980 shares at par PKR 10/- share, to Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited against conversion of accrued markup on subordinated loan amounting to PKR 708,749,800 to equity.

INFORMATION UNDER REGULATION 5 OF THE COMPANIES (FURTHER ISSUE OF CAPITAL) REGULATIONS, 2020

Quantum of the issue of shares

Proposed no. of shares to be issued is 1,170,874,980. The issuance of such shares constitutes 73.91% percentage of the existing paid-up capital of the Company before the issue and 42.50% percentage of the paid-up capital of the Company after the issue.

Issue price and justification

Shares will be issued at par value of PKR 10 per share. It is necessary to issue the shares at par value, as the par value is above the market value and the break-up value of the shares, and will enable the Company to meet its strategic business plan, working capital requirements and repayment of debt.

Consideration against which shares are proposed

A total of PKR 11,708,749,800 as per the following:

400,000,000 shares at par PKR 10/- share amounting to PKR 4,000,000,000 to FFBL Power Company Limited (FPCL) against cash; 465,000,000 shares at par PKR 10/- share amounting to PKR 4,650,000,000 to FFC Energy Limited (FFCEL) against cash;

235,000,000 shares at par PKR 10/- share amounting to PKR 2,350,000,000 to Fauji Foundation (FF) out of which PKR 350,000,000 is against cash and PKR 2,000,000,000 is against conversion of subordinated loan to equity; and

70,874,980 shares at par PKR 10/- share to Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited against conversion of accrued markup on subordinated loan amounting to PKR 708,749,800 to equity.

Brief profile of parties to whom shares are to be issued

Fauji Foundation:

A Trust for the Welfare of Ex-servicemen and their Families Fauji Foundation was established as a charitable trust in 1954, and operating on a completely self-sustaining basis, channels approximately 80% of the profits from commercial ventures into social protection programs that serve a beneficiary population representing approximately 5% of the country's population.

Spending more than Rs. 31 billion since inception on welfare, the Foundation provides services in the areas of healthcare, education, educational stipends, technical and vocational trainings.

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited:

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited is a public limited Company incorporated in Pakistan under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now replaced by the Companies Act, 2017). The shares of the Company are quoted on Pakistan Stock Exchange. The principal objective of the Company is manufacturing, purchasing and marketing of fertilizers. It is the sole manufacturer of Sona DAP and Sona Urea Granular in Pakistan.