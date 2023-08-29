CONTENTS
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Mr. Waqar Ahmed Malik
Chairman
Mr. Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman Mr. Arif ur Rehman
Dr. Nadeem Inayat
Syed Bakhtiyar Kazmi
Ms. Tania Shahid Aidrus
Mr. Ali Asrar Hossain Aga
Mr. Basharat Ahmad Bhatti
Mr. Javed Kureishi
Audit Committee
Mr. Javed Kureishi
Chairman
Syed Bakhtiyar Kazmi
Mr. Basharat Ahmad Bhatti
Dr. Nadeem Inayat
HR&R Committee
Mr. Ali Asrar Hossain Aga
Chairman
Dr. Nadeem Inayat
Ms. Tania Shahid Aidrus
Mr. Arif ur Rehman
Operation
and Business
Committee
Mr. Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman
Chairman
Mr. Basharat Ahmad Bhatti Mr. Ali Asrar Hossain Aga
Shares Registrar
M/s Corplink (Pvt.) Limited Wings Arcade, 1-K, Commercial, Model Town, Lahore.
Tel: +92-42-35916714, 35916719, 35839182 Fax: +92-42-35869037
E-mail: shares@corplink.com.pk
Registered Office
42 CCA, Ex-Park View, DHA Phase - VIII, Lahore. Tel: +92-42-37136315-17E-mail: info@faujifoods.com
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Usman Zaheer Ahmad
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Waseem Haider
Company
Secretary
Brig Hamid Mahmood Dar
SI(M), (Retd)
Auditors
EY Ford Rhodes
Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisers
Mr. Khurram Raza
Advocate Supreme Court
Plant
Bhalwal, District Sargodha.
Website
www.faujifoods.com
Bankers
Habib Bank Limited
United Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Bank Alfalah Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Allied Bank Limited
Bank AL Habib Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Soneri Bank Limited
JS Bank Limited
Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
HBL Microfinance Bank Limited
FAUJI FOODS LIMITED - DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
The Board of Directors of Fauji Foods Limited is pleased to present the directors' report along with the condensed unaudited interim financial information of the Company for 6 months period ended June 30, 2023.
Pakistan remains an attractive market for consumer business with an annual consumption expenditure of circa $ 329 bn; food and dairy are amongst the largest consumer segments. FFL, with its unique portfolio and multiple strengths is perfectly placed to claim its rightful place in Pakistan's large and growing consumer market.
However, uncertainty in local and global economic environment continues to pose challenges for all businesses. High inflation coupled with continued devaluation has resulted in massive cost increases. As a consequence, input costs for raw milk, packaging, utilities etc. continued their meteoric rise in H1`23. Re-application of Sales Tax on an already declining Tea Creamer category in Q2'23 also impacted category volumes.
Despite these challenges, FFL achieved its first ever PAT positive (PKR 22 mn) quarter in Q2 2023. In fact, it was the 4th consecutive month in green by the company. With the first half revenue of PKR 9.8 bn (+105% over SPLY) the business is all set to achieve the turnaround.
The commercial sustainability is reflected through improved structure of the P&L as Gross Margins increased from 3.7% H1 2022 to 12.5% in H1 2023. Continuous focus on cost efficiencies, & timely price increases yielded an additional 8.8% Gross Margin. As a result, FFL achieved operating profit of PKR 190 mn vs PKR (708) mn loss in SPLY, an increase of PKR 898 mn. With a solid turnaround strategy delivering results, the EBIDTA which has been on a growth path since Q4`22 surged to PKR 448 mn in H1`23, a 197% growth over SPLY.
EBITDA Evolution
(PKR mn)
448
146
77
(464)
H1 2022
H2 2022
H1 2023
EBITDA (PKR mn)
FFL's persistence with the strategy of Margin Accretive growth and focus on cost efficiencies has brought sustainability to business results. The impact of progress on each of these strategic pillars is captured below:
- Margin Accretive Growth:
FFL achieved growth of 105% in Net Revenue in H1'23 over same period last year (SPLY). This was driven by continued volume growth in UHT Milk (51% vs SPLY), increase in distribution (additional 14,000 outlets) and strong growth of Institutional sales (+202% vs SPLY).
- Reducing The COGS:
The topline growth was complimented by improvement in Gross margins which grew by 3.35 times, from 3.73% H1'22 to a double-digit Gross Margin of 12.51% in H1'23. Twin sustainability projects of 1 MW solar and bio mass went into production in Q1 and will continue to positively impact energy cost from here onwards.
Revenue
Operating Profit/(Loss)
Net Profit / (Loss)
(PKR mn)
9,838
(PKR mn)
190
(PKR mn)
22
4,797
(225)
(170)
(708)
(690)
H1'22
H1'23
H1'22
H1'23
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
- Elimination of Legacy Debt and Interest Cost:
Q1'23 interest cost of PKR 299.78 mn is essentially what resulted in the loss after tax of PKR (170) mn for Q1'23. On March 8th 2023, the entire debt of PKR 8.0 bn was paid off after completing the other than right equity injection process. The repayment of legacy debt, which was a serious drag on the business performance, now provides a platform to grow the business in a sustainable manner.
Future Outlook:
Looking ahead, the investment in brands and distribution infrastructure should continue to fuel growth. With the legacy debt burden now removed, growth in Margins and EBIDTA will help grow the business even faster whilst introducing new products. The political and economic uncertainty is unlikely to go away in the near future, however the strategy of pivoting to value added portfolio will enable the business to cover the expected inflation through pricing & margin management. We are confident that FFL driven by its vision of "Unleashing Pakistan's promise in everything we touch" will not only build a successful business but leave a mark on the broader national landscape for times to come.
The Board is thankful to the valuable stakeholders and shareholders for their trust and continued support to the company.
Waqar Ahmed Malik
Usman Zaheer Ahmad
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Dated: July 21, 2023
