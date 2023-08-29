FAUJI FOODS LIMITED - DIRECTORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of Fauji Foods Limited is pleased to present the directors' report along with the condensed unaudited interim financial information of the Company for 6 months period ended June 30, 2023.

Pakistan remains an attractive market for consumer business with an annual consumption expenditure of circa $ 329 bn; food and dairy are amongst the largest consumer segments. FFL, with its unique portfolio and multiple strengths is perfectly placed to claim its rightful place in Pakistan's large and growing consumer market.

However, uncertainty in local and global economic environment continues to pose challenges for all businesses. High inflation coupled with continued devaluation has resulted in massive cost increases. As a consequence, input costs for raw milk, packaging, utilities etc. continued their meteoric rise in H1`23. Re-application of Sales Tax on an already declining Tea Creamer category in Q2'23 also impacted category volumes.

Despite these challenges, FFL achieved its first ever PAT positive (PKR 22 mn) quarter in Q2 2023. In fact, it was the 4th consecutive month in green by the company. With the first half revenue of PKR 9.8 bn (+105% over SPLY) the business is all set to achieve the turnaround.

The commercial sustainability is reflected through improved structure of the P&L as Gross Margins increased from 3.7% H1 2022 to 12.5% in H1 2023. Continuous focus on cost efficiencies, & timely price increases yielded an additional 8.8% Gross Margin. As a result, FFL achieved operating profit of PKR 190 mn vs PKR (708) mn loss in SPLY, an increase of PKR 898 mn. With a solid turnaround strategy delivering results, the EBIDTA which has been on a growth path since Q4`22 surged to PKR 448 mn in H1`23, a 197% growth over SPLY.

EBITDA Evolution

(PKR mn)

448 146 77 (464) H1 2022 H2 2022 H1 2023 EBITDA (PKR mn)

FFL's persistence with the strategy of Margin Accretive growth and focus on cost efficiencies has brought sustainability to business results. The impact of progress on each of these strategic pillars is captured below: