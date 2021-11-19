Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elliott's Singer raises stake in Germany's Hella to more than 10%

11/19/2021 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French car parts supplier Faurecia's logo is seen during the company's investor day in Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Paul Singer, who leads activist fund Elliott, has increased his stake in German automotive lighting group Hella, which is being taken over by French car parts maker Faurecia, to more than 10%, according to filings.

Singer's stake, consisting of voting rights attached to shares and instruments, now stands at 10.75%, the filings show.

Faurecia earlier this weeks said it is not planning at this stage to make a new offer for minority shareholders in Hella after Singer's involvement was first made public.

Faurecia, which won a takeover battle for Hella earlier this year, will own 79.5% Hella's shares after its takeover offer for outstanding shares ended on Nov. 11 - below the 90% threshold it would need to delist the company.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA SE -3.28% 46.52 Real-time Quote.14.79%
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA -0.67% 62.08 Delayed Quote.18.15%
All news about FAURECIA SE
06:45aElliott's Singer raises stake in Germany's Hella to more than 10%
RE
11/16Faurecia Has No Immediate Plans to Buy Minority Stake in Hella, Spokesperson Says
MT
11/16Faurecia says new Hella squeeze-out offer not on agenda for now
RE
11/16Faurecia Closes Offer Period for Hella Takeover With Nearly 80% Stake
MT
11/16FAURECIA : Final results of Faurecia takeover offer for Hella
PU
11/16Faurecia will hold 79.5% of Hella and will be able to implement strategy for accelerati..
AQ
11/11FAURECIA S.E. (ENXTPA : EO) completed the acquisition of 19.5% stake in HELLA GmbH & Co. K..
CI
11/05Tara Akhavan, a perception story
PU
11/04Faurecia successfully prices 1,200 million of senior sustainability-linked notes due 2..
PU
11/04TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS : why Faurecia has created a scientific council
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 450 M 17 444 M 17 444 M
Net income 2021 351 M 396 M 396 M
Net Debt 2021 2 908 M 3 284 M 3 284 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 6 483 M 7 357 M 7 319 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 104 739
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 48,11 €
Average target price 53,99 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE14.79%7 357
DENSO CORPORATION44.77%59 707
APTIV PLC35.28%47 681
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.22.82%26 342
CONTINENTAL AG-0.39%24 377
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-10.54%19 811