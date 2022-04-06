Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/06 10:58:02 am EDT
22 EUR   -2.70%
10:33aFAURECIA : 2021 Universal Registration Document available online
PU
10:00aAvailability of Universal Registration Document
AQ
09:05aFAURECIA : Universal Registration Document 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia : 2021 Universal Registration Document available online

04/06/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
04.06.2022
Share
Share:
Catégorie
Group
Faurecia 2021 Universal Registration Document available online
Choix du type d'actualité
Contenu de l'article
Texte

Faurecia's 2021 Universal Registration Document is now available online at www.faurecia.com. The first chapter, called Integrated Report, enables all stakeholders to better understand the company's vision and strategy for profitable growth. Faurecia's business model is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders, both in terms of financial and non-financial performance, over the short and long term.

Related content
Date
04.06.2022
Catégorie
Report
Date
04.06.2022
Catégorie
Report

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAURECIA SE
10:33aFAURECIA : 2021 Universal Registration Document available online
PU
10:00aAvailability of Universal Registration Document
AQ
09:05aFAURECIA : Universal Registration Document 2021
PU
03/30FAURECIA : Document
PU
03/22FAURECIA : named Overdrive Award winner by General Motors
PU
03/17FAURECIA : Discover the first "Moving Forward" portraits, a new initiative dedicated to re..
PU
03/15FAURECIA : recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader 2021 by CDP
PU
03/08INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2022 : Our women leaders & talents are inspiring mobility!
PU
03/03FAURECIA : part of the FORVIA Group, equips 2022 Car of the Year Kia EV6 and all finalists
PU
03/01FAURECIA : part of Group FORVIA, selected to partner on the hydrogen fuel cell research pr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 363 M 26 623 M 26 623 M
Net income 2022 518 M 566 M 566 M
Net Debt 2022 7 744 M 8 462 M 8 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,88x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 3 426 M 3 744 M 3 744 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 111 140
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22,61 €
Average target price 48,21 €
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-45.95%3 744
DENSO CORPORATION-19.22%47 626
APTIV PLC-31.63%30 554
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.77%18 471
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-17.56%17 458
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-14.73%16 233