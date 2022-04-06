Faurecia 2021 Universal Registration Document available online
Faurecia's 2021 Universal Registration Document is now available online at www.faurecia.com. The first chapter, called Integrated Report, enables all stakeholders to better understand the company's vision and strategy for profitable growth. Faurecia's business model is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders, both in terms of financial and non-financial performance, over the short and long term.
