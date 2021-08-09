Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia, Cie Plastic compete for $9 billion Hella stake - Bloomberg News

08/09/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 9 (Reuters) - French car parts suppliers Faurecia SE and Cie Plastic Omnium SA are competing in the final bidding to acquire a majority stake in German automotive lighting group Hella, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-09/hella-suitors-said-nearing-last-round-of-9-billion-bid-battle?sref=ZoyErlU1 on Monday.

Hella's founding Hueck family has asked for binding offers by Aug. 11 and could finalise on the winner in the following days, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The report said that any deal could value Hella at around 8 billion euros .

Faurecia and Cie Plastic did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Hella declined to comment.

In July, German brakes maker Knorr-Bremse had dropped its plan to acquire a 60% stake in Hella after having expressed interest in buying the company.

($1 = 0.85 euros) (Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA SE -3.97% 36 Real-time Quote.-10.55%
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA 11.21% 67.24 Delayed Quote.14.29%
KNORR-BREMSE AG 0.16% 97.24 Delayed Quote.-13.07%
All news about FAURECIA SE
01:04pFaurecia, Cie Plastic compete for $9 billion Hella stake - Bloomberg News
RE
07/26EUROPE : European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
RE
07/26European Stocks Close Mixed As COVID-19 Cases Rise, German Business Sentiment..
MT
07/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hasbro, Lockheed Martin, Tencent, Roche, Vodafone...
07/26Faurecia S.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/26European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
RE
07/26FAURECIA : Lifts FY21 Net Cash Flow Guidance, Confirms Sales Target
MT
07/26FAURECIA : Availability of the financial report for the first half of 2021
GL
07/26CORRECTION : Half-year 2021: strong operating leverage and cash generation with ..
GL
07/26FAURECIA : Half-year 2021 results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 593 M 19 495 M 19 495 M
Net income 2021 508 M 597 M 597 M
Net Debt 2021 2 834 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 5 052 M 5 935 M 5 935 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 104 739
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,49 €
Average target price 54,57 €
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-10.55%5 943
DENSO CORPORATION27.06%54 806
APTIV PLC25.22%44 133
CONTINENTAL AG-5.01%27 099
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.16.64%25 142
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.44%22 226