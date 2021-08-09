Faurecia, Cie Plastic compete for $9 billion Hella stake - Bloomberg News

Aug 9 (Reuters) - French car parts suppliers Faurecia SE and Cie Plastic Omnium SA are competing in the final bidding to acquire a majority stake in German automotive lighting group Hella, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-09/hella-suitors-said-nearing-last-round-of-9-billion-bid-battle?sref=ZoyErlU1 on Monday.

Hella's founding Hueck family has asked for binding offers by Aug. 11 and could finalise on the winner in the following days, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The report said that any deal could value Hella at around 8 billion euros .

Faurecia and Cie Plastic did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Hella declined to comment.

In July, German brakes maker Knorr-Bremse had dropped its plan to acquire a 60% stake in Hella after having expressed interest in buying the company.

($1 = 0.85 euros) (Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maju Samuel)