Faurecia, Cie Plastic compete for $9 billion Hella stake - Bloomberg News

Aug 9 (Reuters) - French car parts suppliers Faurecia SE
and Cie Plastic Omnium SA are competing in the final
bidding to acquire a majority stake in German automotive
lighting group Hella, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-09/hella-suitors-said-nearing-last-round-of-9-billion-bid-battle?sref=ZoyErlU1
on Monday.
Hella's founding Hueck family has asked for binding offers
by Aug. 11 and could finalise on the winner in the following
days, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
The report said that any deal could value Hella at around 8
billion euros .
Faurecia and Cie Plastic did not immediately respond to
Reuters' requests for comment, while Hella declined to comment.
In July, German brakes maker Knorr-Bremse had
dropped its plan to acquire a 60% stake in Hella after having
expressed interest in buying the company.
($1 = 0.85 euros)
(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru, additional reporting
by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maju Samuel)