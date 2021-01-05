Log in
Faurecia : December 31, 2020

01/05/2021 | 12:08pm EST
Nanterre, 5 January 2021

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of

the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000121147

LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

Date

Number of shares

Total number of voting rights

(theoretical)*

31 December 2020

138,035,801

193,856,101

  • In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds:yes

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 17:07:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
