Faurecia : Discover FORVIA in our 2022 integrated report

This year's Integrated Report provides an overview of how we are shaping FORVIA as a sustainable mobility technology leader in this foundational year for the Group - from vision to strategy and performance. The report takes its inspiration from FORVIA's mission "we pioneer technology for mobility experiences that matter to people". It sets out the strengths of our Group: 10 key assets that position us for growth, from our technology portfolio, net zero ambition, to expert-driven innovation, operational excellence and proximity with customers. It also showcases examples of key technology solutions driving FORVIA's three strategic axes: electrification and energy management, safe and automated driving and digital and sustainable cockpit experiences.