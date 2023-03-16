Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Faurecia SE
  News
  Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:23:04 2023-03-16 am EDT
18.62 EUR   -1.33%
07:15aFaurecia : Discover FORVIA in our 2022 integrated report
PU
03/15Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E889362
PU
03/13Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E888829
PU
Faurecia : Discover FORVIA in our 2022 integrated report

03/16/2023 | 07:15am EDT
03.16.2023
Discover FORVIA in our 2022 integrated report
An overview of our vision, strategy and performance in pioneering technology for mobility experiences that matter to people
Contenu de l'article
This year's Integrated Report provides an overview of how we are shaping FORVIA as a sustainable mobility technology leader in this foundational year for the Group - from vision to strategy and performance. The report takes its inspiration from FORVIA's mission "we pioneer technology for mobility experiences that matter to people". It sets out the strengths of our Group: 10 key assets that position us for growth, from our technology portfolio, net zero ambition, to expert-driven innovation, operational excellence and proximity with customers. It also showcases examples of key technology solutions driving FORVIA's three strategic axes: electrification and energy management, safe and automated driving and digital and sustainable cockpit experiences.

Attachments

Financials
Sales 2023 26 574 M 28 002 M 28 002 M
Net income 2023 345 M 364 M 364 M
Net Debt 2023 7 104 M 7 486 M 7 486 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 3 715 M 3 915 M 3 915 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 157 460
Free-Float 83,3%
