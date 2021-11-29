Log in
    FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/29 04:28:46 am
37.81 EUR   -6.27%
04:20aFAURECIA : Display technologies at the center of the cockpit
PU
04:08aCar parts group Faurecia cuts 2021 guidance for second time
RE
03:46aEuropean shares rebound from Omicron-fuelled selloff
RE
Faurecia : Display technologies at the center of the cockpit

11/29/2021 | 04:20am EST
Display technologies at the center of the cockpit
Display technologies are a key enabler of Faurecia's Cockpit of the Future strategy, and often serve as the entry point for a connected, personalized, and immersive experience. Two strategic priorities drive Faurecia's technology development in this field: advancing interactivity and flexibility to ensure displays respond to a range of contexts and use cases, and allowing OEMs to integrate several interfaces and functionalities into a single surface, making displays a cost-effective element of the cockpit.
Since they first appeared in our cars, displays have been growing in size, and increasing in complexity and in numbers. Screens are evolving, and developing from purely functional tools to aesthetic features that enhance OEMs' brands and their customers' experiences in the vehicle. To us, this signals the success of Faurecia's display technologies strategy to offer a wider range of solutions for use cases in automotive settings.

Over the years, Faurecia has built a unique expertise in display technologies and systems integration in the Cockpit of the Future. With Faurecia Clarion Electronics, we are able to provide cutting-edge, energy-efficient display solutions for premium and mass-market vehicles. Our in-house design teams ensure displays are integrated intelligently and ergonomically in the vehicle, use high-quality materials come in a variety of distinct finishes, giving OEMs greater aesthetic freedom and end-users a more refined product.

Faurecia has built a best-in class ecosystem to develop cutting-edge display technologies. Working on industrial processes such as optical bonding, hardware such as advanced backlighting, and software to optimize image processing, we can enhance the quality and cost-efficiency of our products. This in turn results in both a greater range of functionalities integrated into displays and greater aesthetic freedom and fine-tuning, enriching the user's experience.

As display technologies evolve to respond to a wider range of use cases in automotive settings, Faurecia is prioritizing cockpit integration, image processing optimization and immersive functionalities. These will enable us not just to enhance existing display configurations but to push the boundaries of automotive displays. We can allow ourselves to imagine smaller, modular screens with invisible edges that can be connected to each other when needed (for instance when a user goes from taking a phone call to watching a film), or displays that blend in with their surrounding surfaces when not in use. Offering vehicle occupants connected experiences unique to mobility settings through displays will change how users interact with, and what they can expect from, the vehicle as a whole.

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAURECIA SE
04:20aFAURECIA : Display technologies at the center of the cockpit
PU
04:08aCar parts group Faurecia cuts 2021 guidance for second time
RE
03:46aEuropean shares rebound from Omicron-fuelled selloff
RE
01:30aFaurecia Trims FY21 Sales, Net Cash Flow Forecast
MT
01:00a2021 guidance adjusted to reflect three main impacts
AQ
11/23FAURECIA : partners with CNRS to reinforce its technological expertise
PU
11/19Elliott's Singer raises stake in Germany's Hella to more than 10%
RE
11/16Faurecia Has No Immediate Plans to Buy Minority Stake in Hella, Spokesperson Says
MT
11/16Faurecia says new Hella squeeze-out offer not on agenda for now
RE
11/16Faurecia Closes Offer Period for Hella Takeover With Nearly 80% Stake
MT
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
Financials
Sales 2021 15 450 M 17 430 M 17 430 M
Net income 2021 351 M 396 M 396 M
Net Debt 2021 2 908 M 3 281 M 3 281 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 5 436 M 6 151 M 6 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 104 739
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 40,34 €
Average target price 53,99 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-3.75%6 151
DENSO CORPORATION41.13%58 680
APTIV PLC25.42%44 205
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.13.68%24 092
CONTINENTAL AG-9.70%22 035
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-11.44%20 053