Faurecia : Document

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 23 555 M 25 236 M 25 236 M Net income 2022 371 M 397 M 397 M Net Debt 2022 8 121 M 8 700 M 8 700 M P/E ratio 2022 13,8x Yield 2022 2,91% Capitalization 3 844 M 4 145 M 4 118 M EV / Sales 2022 0,51x EV / Sales 2023 0,41x Nbr of Employees 111 140 Free-Float 95,3% Chart FAURECIA SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 25,37 € Average target price 39,62 € Spread / Average Target 56,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Michel de Rosen Chairman Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations Odile Desforges Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FAURECIA SE -39.35% 4 118 DENSO CORPORATION -21.01% 45 208 APTIV PLC -36.74% 28 272 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -20.49% 18 665 CONTINENTAL AG -24.39% 15 085 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD -20.63% 14 706