Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:04 2022-10-25 am EDT
13.75 EUR   -1.15%
09:54aFaurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868230
PU
10/24Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868001
PU
10/24Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E867986
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868230

10/25/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:05.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:04.443 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:03.39 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SAFRAN Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:40:02.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:06.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:05.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:04.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:03.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:38:02.193 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:06.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:05.327 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:04.27 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:03.233 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:36:02.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GETLINK SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:32:02.287 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:28:02.2 Declarations Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T15:18:02.33 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T11:52:02.233 Declarations Document SII Link
null 2022-10-25T11:42:06.457 Prospectus Approbation GECINA Link
null 2022-10-25T11:42:03.15 Prospectus Approbation PERNOD RICARD Link
null 2022-10-25T10:44:55.74 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T10:44:54.667 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T10:44:53.703 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
null 2022-10-25T10:39:30.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:34:09.153 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:28:45.117 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:23:25.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:17:28.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-25T10:12:02.79 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-25T00:00:00 2022-10-25T10:06:02.623 ResultatOffre Document NEXTSTAGE Link
null 2022-10-25T10:04:03.037 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:12:03.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document DNXCORP Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:06.867 DeclarationDirigeants Document MOULINVEST Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:05.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:05.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:04.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:10:03.2 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:07.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:06.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:05.783 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:04.78 DeclarationDirigeants Document CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:08:02.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:06.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:06 DeclarationDirigeants Document LUCIBEL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:05.113 DeclarationDirigeants Document DEKUPLE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:04.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T18:06:03.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T16:38:04.087 Declarations Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T16:38:03.123 Declarations Document AXA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T16:34:03.11 ResultatOffre Document CAST Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:48:03.01 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:08.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:06.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:05.473 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:04.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:46:03.173 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:07.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:06.483 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:05.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document COVIVIO Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:44:03.187 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:07.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:06.74 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:05.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:04.683 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T15:42:03.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
null 2022-10-24T11:36:04.04 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BONDUELLE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:12:10.21 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:12:06.26 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:10:17.627 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:10:11.44 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:10:06.737 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:08:15.593 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:08:10.357 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:08:04.267 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:06:17.027 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:06:10.883 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:06:04.167 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:04:12.96 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-24T10:04:06.317 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T10:04:03.633 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T09:36:03.497 Declarations Document JACQUET METALS Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T09:34:03.297 Declarations Document FIGEAC AERO Link
2022-10-24T00:00:00 2022-10-24T09:32:04.803 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:39.923 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:36.397 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:31.95 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:28.65 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:19.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-10-22T11:11:09.187 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:56.357 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:48.447 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:40.81 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2022-10-22T11:10:34.837 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
null 2022-10-22T11:05:14.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:59:53.96 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:54:34.86 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:49:14.89 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:43:55.917 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:38:37.397 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-22T10:33:17.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 13:53:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAURECIA SE
09:54aFaurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868230
PU
10/24Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868001
PU
10/24Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E867986
PU
10/24FAURECIA : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10/21Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E867799
PU
10/21Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E867795
PU
10/21Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E867778
PU
10/21Third-quarter 2022 sales
GL
10/21Faurecia S.E. Reports Sales Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
10/21Faurecia S.E. Provides Upgraded Sales Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 949 M 24 656 M 24 656 M
Net income 2022 -53,0 M -52,3 M -52,3 M
Net Debt 2022 8 041 M 7 947 M 7 947 M
P/E ratio 2022 -49,2x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 740 M 2 707 M 2 707 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 154 171
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 13,91 €
Average target price 24,00 €
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-63.31%2 707
DENSO CORPORATION-25.12%36 595
APTIV PLC-46.30%23 999
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-31.07%15 165
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-22.20%12 453
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-26.67%11 746