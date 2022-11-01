Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E869478

Advanced search
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
15.40 EUR   +1.85%
10:50aFaurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E869478
PU
10/31Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E869314
PU
10/27Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868730
PU
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:02.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:08.12 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:04.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:34:06.117 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAURECIA SE
10:50aFaurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E869478
PU
10/31Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E869314
PU
10/27Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868730
PU
10/26Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868484
PU
10/26Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868454
PU
10/25Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868230
PU
10/24Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E868001
PU
10/24Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E867986
PU
10/24FAURECIA : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10/21Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E867795
PU
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
Financials
Sales 2022 24 960 M 24 681 M 24 681 M
Net income 2022 -61,1 M -60,4 M -60,4 M
Net Debt 2022 7 944 M 7 855 M 7 855 M
P/E ratio 2022 -36,1x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 2 978 M 2 945 M 2 945 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 154 171
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 15,12 €
Average target price 22,58 €
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-60.12%2 945
DENSO CORPORATION-22.45%37 508
APTIV PLC-44.79%24 674
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.82%16 087
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.95%13 920
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-29.08%11 345